6-30-17 St. Cloud, MN



Good Earth Food Co-op workers are announcing support of a consumer boycott against all Driscoll’s Berry products. This is in response to a call from the National Democratic Independent Union of Agricultural Workers (SINDJA) of Mexico, a labor union representing over 80,000 farm workers in the San Quintin agricultural area. Workers are subject to inhumane working conditions, low pay and sexual harassment. Driscoll’s continually refuses to recognize the union. Therefore, Good Earth workers will refuse to order, receive or stock any products bearing the Driscoll’s name.



Good Earth workers are organized through the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW), a rank and file labor union. Workers recognize the importance of international solidarity with all working class people. We call for all retail and distribution workers in the state of Minnesota to honor this boycott by refusing to handle Driscoll’s products until the company recognizes SINDJA. We are simultaneously launching the No Blood Berries MN campaign as an organizing platform to further the cause in our state.



Solidarity with San Quintin Berry Pickers!



NoBloodBerriesMN.wordpress.com



https://www.centralminnesotaiww.org

https://www.facebook.com/sindja28/

