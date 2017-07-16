From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 7/22/2017

Sparring with Beatnik Ghosts - Potluck, Poetry, Music, Art & Film Date Saturday July 22 Time 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details The "Sparchive"

5321 Scotts Valley Drive #201, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 Event Type Concert/Show Organizer/Author Daniel Yaryan Email dyaryan [at] gmail.com

Potluck, Poetry, Music, Art & Film

“Sparring with Beatnik Ghosts”

at The "Sparchive"

5321 Scotts Valley Drive #201, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Wheelchair access with elevator and free parking.

Free Event / Donations Appreciated



You are invited to the new Kamstra Sparring Archive (aka "Sparchive") for Round 74 of the "Sparring With Beatnik Ghosts" poetry supershow, followed by a film screening of Brian De Palma's "Phantom Of The Paradise."



SCHEDULE:



5 - 6 PM: Potluck & Mingling (There's a microwave, but no kitchen.) Please bring your plate, cup & serving utensils.



6 - 7:30 PM: Poetry, Music & Art - "Sparring with Beatnik Ghosts" with Daniel Yaryan, poet, Michael Logue, improvisational musician & friends.



ARTISTS: Russell Brutsche, AJ Ferrell, Jack Ferrell, Ralph Joachim, Karen Kaplan, Mattie Leeds, Judy Miller, Jarl Payne, Daniel Stolpe and T. Mike Walker



7:30 - 9 PM: Film (91 minutes) Followed by discussion.



"Phantom of the Paradise" is a 1974 American musical rock opera horror comedy film written and directed by Brian De Palma, scored by and starring Paul Williams. A disfigured composer writes music for a woman he loves. The story is a loosely adapted mixture of classics: Gaston Leroux's "Phantom of the Opera," Oscar Wilde's "Picture of Dorian Gray" and "Faust" by Goethe/Christopher Marlowe. "Phantom of the Paradise" received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.



RSVP:

