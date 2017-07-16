top
Indybay Feature
Sparring with Beatnik Ghosts - Potluck, Poetry, Music, Art & Film
Date Saturday July 22
Time 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
The "Sparchive"
5321 Scotts Valley Drive #201, Scotts Valley, CA 95066
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorDaniel Yaryan
Emaildyaryan [at] gmail.com
Saturday, July 22, 5:00 PM
Potluck, Poetry, Music, Art & Film
“Sparring with Beatnik Ghosts”
at The "Sparchive"
5321 Scotts Valley Drive #201, Scotts Valley, CA 95066
Wheelchair access with elevator and free parking.
Free Event / Donations Appreciated

You are invited to the new Kamstra Sparring Archive (aka "Sparchive") for Round 74 of the "Sparring With Beatnik Ghosts" poetry supershow, followed by a film screening of Brian De Palma's "Phantom Of The Paradise."

SCHEDULE:

5 - 6 PM: Potluck & Mingling (There's a microwave, but no kitchen.) Please bring your plate, cup & serving utensils.

6 - 7:30 PM: Poetry, Music & Art - "Sparring with Beatnik Ghosts" with Daniel Yaryan, poet, Michael Logue, improvisational musician & friends.

ARTISTS: Russell Brutsche, AJ Ferrell, Jack Ferrell, Ralph Joachim, Karen Kaplan, Mattie Leeds, Judy Miller, Jarl Payne, Daniel Stolpe and T. Mike Walker

7:30 - 9 PM: Film (91 minutes) Followed by discussion.

"Phantom of the Paradise" is a 1974 American musical rock opera horror comedy film written and directed by Brian De Palma, scored by and starring Paul Williams. A disfigured composer writes music for a woman he loves. The story is a loosely adapted mixture of classics: Gaston Leroux's "Phantom of the Opera," Oscar Wilde's "Picture of Dorian Gray" and "Faust" by Goethe/Christopher Marlowe. "Phantom of the Paradise" received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

RSVP: dyaryan [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 16th, 2017 12:27 PM
