Unlocking the Cage
Date Sunday August 20
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco, Ca 94102, Koret Auditorium, Lower Level.
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorVan Luong
Unlocking the Cage follows animal rights lawyer Steven Wise in his career-long challenge to break down the legal wall that separates animals from humans. After 30 years of struggling with existing animal welfare laws, Steve and his legal team, the Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP), recently filed the first ever lawsuits seeking to transform an animal from a “thing” with no rights to a “person” with legal protections.

https://youtu.be/uKHheefCWMU

The event is FREE at the Koret Auditorium, Lower Level and scheduled as followed:
1:00 pm - 1:15 pm Introduction
1:15 pm - 2:45 pm Movie
2:45 pm - 3:45 pm Q&A
3:45 pm - 4:00 pm Raffles
Please RSVP at:
unlocking_the_cage_image.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unlocking-the...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 15th, 2017 3:20 PM
Add Your Comments
