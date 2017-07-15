Unlocking the Cage follows animal rights lawyer Steven Wise in his career-long challenge to break down the legal wall that separates animals from humans. After 30 years of struggling with existing animal welfare laws, Steve and his legal team, the Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP), recently filed the first ever lawsuits seeking to transform an animal from a “thing” with no rights to a “person” with legal protections. https://youtu.be/uKHheefCWMU
The event is FREE at the Koret Auditorium, Lower Level and scheduled as followed:
1:00 pm - 1:15 pm Introduction
1:15 pm - 2:45 pm Movie
2:45 pm - 3:45 pm Q&A
3:45 pm - 4:00 pm Raffles
Please RSVP at: