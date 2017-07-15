From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 8/20/2017

Unlocking the Cage Date Sunday August 20 Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin Street, San Francisco, Ca 94102, Koret Auditorium, Lower Level.

Event Type Screening Organizer/Author Van Luong



https://youtu.be/uKHheefCWMU



The event is FREE at the Koret Auditorium, Lower Level and scheduled as followed:

1:00 pm - 1:15 pm Introduction

1:15 pm - 2:45 pm Movie

2:45 pm - 3:45 pm Q&A

3:45 pm - 4:00 pm Raffles

Unlocking the Cage follows animal rights lawyer Steven Wise in his career-long challenge to break down the legal wall that separates animals from humans. After 30 years of struggling with existing animal welfare laws, Steve and his legal team, the Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP), recently filed the first ever lawsuits seeking to transform an animal from a "thing" with no rights to a "person" with legal protections.



