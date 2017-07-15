

Tues. July 18, 2017 7:00-9:00 PM Louden Nelson Center 301 Center St., Santa Cruz, CA





The panelists are local and national advocates for the human and civil rights of unhoused people. There will be an hour for audience question and discussion.



Free food will be served. This is an ACLU- Santa Cruz, CA chapter event.



Learn from

• Wes White, Co-Founder of the Monterey/Salinas Homeless Union

• Andrea Pritchett and Peyton Provenzano, Berkeley Copwatch

• Tristia Bauman, National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty

Each person will speak briefly, followed by Question and Answer with audience discussion



More information online:

Berkeley Copwatch

Monterey/Salinas Homeless Union

National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty

ACLU, Santa Cruz Chapter



http://www.santacruzaclu.org