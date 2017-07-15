|
§Know Your Rights as a Person Without Housing
Louden Nelson Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz Chapter of the ACLU of Northern California is sponsoring a forum and community discussion entitled “Know Your Rights as a Person Without Housing” on Tuesday, July 18 from 7-9 pm at the Louden Nelson Community Center, 301 Center Street.
Free food will be shared. There is no charge and the event is open to all.
Speakers are Tristia Bauman, senior attorney from the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, Andrea Pritchett and Petyon Provezano of Berkeley Copwatch, and Wes White of the Salinas/Monterey County Homeless Union. Joey Crottogini, a public health professional and longtime advocate for unhoused people, is the moderator. The speakers will discuss and answer questions regarding the rights of people experiencing homelessness, including dealing with citations, property confiscation, and orders to move along.
This event is a presentation by the Santa Cruz Chapter of the ACLU.