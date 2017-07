From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 7/18/2017

Know Your Rights as a Person Without Housing Date Tuesday July 18 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Louden Nelson Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz

in the large multi-purpose room Event Type Panel Discussion Organizer/Author ACLU Santa Cruz chapter Phone 800-884-1136

Tues. July 18, 2017 7:00-9:00 PM Louden Nelson Center 301 Center St., Santa Cruz, CA





The panelists are local and national advocates for the human and civil rights of unhoused people. There will be an hour for audience question and discussion.



Free food will be served. This is an ACLU- Santa Cruz, CA chapter event.



Learn from

• Wes White, Co-Founder of the Monterey/Salinas Homeless Union

• Andrea Pritchett and Peyton Provenzano, Berkeley Copwatch

• Tristia Bauman, National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty

Each person will speak briefly, followed by Question and Answer with audience discussion



Free food will be served



More information online:

Berkeley Copwatch

Monterey/Salinas Homeless Union

National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty

ACLU, Santa Cruz Chapter



Event contact: 831.466.6078 or 800.884.1136 KNOW YOUR RIGHTS AS A PERSON WITHOUT HOUSINGTues. July 18, 2017 7:00-9:00 PM Louden Nelson Center 301 Center St., Santa Cruz, CAThe panelists are local and national advocates for the human and civil rights of unhoused people. There will be an hour for audience question and discussion.Free food will be served. This is an ACLU- Santa Cruz, CA chapter event.Learn from• Wes White, Co-Founder of the Monterey/Salinas Homeless Union• Andrea Pritchett and Peyton Provenzano, Berkeley Copwatch• Tristia Bauman, National Law Center on Homelessness and PovertyEach person will speak briefly, followed by Question and Answer with audience discussionFree food will be servedMore information online:Berkeley Copwatch http://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/ Monterey/Salinas Homeless Union https://www.facebook.com/SalinasMonterey-County-Homeless-Union-1871028776552027/ National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty https://www.nlchp.org/ ACLU, Santa Cruz Chapter https://www.facebook.com/groups/7218059547/ and santacruzaclu.orgEvent contact: 831.466.6078 or 800.884.1136

http://www.santacruzaclu.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 15th, 2017 9:37 AM Louden Nelson Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz



The Santa Cruz Chapter of the ACLU of Northern California is sponsoring a forum and community discussion entitled “Know Your Rights as a Person Without Housing” on Tuesday, July 18 from 7-9 pm at the Louden Nelson Community Center, 301 Center Street.



Free food will be shared. There is no charge and the event is open to all.



Speakers are Tristia Bauman, senior attorney from the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, Andrea Pritchett and Petyon Provezano of Berkeley Copwatch, and Wes White of the Salinas/Monterey County Homeless Union. Joey Crottogini, a public health professional and longtime advocate for unhoused people, is the moderator. The speakers will discuss and answer questions regarding the rights of people experiencing homelessness, including dealing with citations, property confiscation, and orders to move along.



This event is a presentation by the Santa Cruz Chapter of the ACLU.