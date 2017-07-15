top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons
Know Your Rights as a Person Without Housing
Date Tuesday July 18
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Louden Nelson Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz
in the large multi-purpose room
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorACLU Santa Cruz chapter
Phone800-884-1136
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS AS A PERSON WITHOUT HOUSING
Tues. July 18, 2017 7:00-9:00 PM Louden Nelson Center 301 Center St., Santa Cruz, CA


The panelists are local and national advocates for the human and civil rights of unhoused people. There will be an hour for audience question and discussion.

Free food will be served. This is an ACLU- Santa Cruz, CA chapter event.

Learn from
• Wes White, Co-Founder of the Monterey/Salinas Homeless Union
• Andrea Pritchett and Peyton Provenzano, Berkeley Copwatch
• Tristia Bauman, National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty
Each person will speak briefly, followed by Question and Answer with audience discussion

Free food will be served

More information online:
Berkeley Copwatch http://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/
Monterey/Salinas Homeless Union https://www.facebook.com/SalinasMonterey-County-Homeless-Union-1871028776552027/
National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty https://www.nlchp.org/
ACLU, Santa Cruz Chapter https://www.facebook.com/groups/7218059547/ and santacruzaclu.org

Event contact: 831.466.6078 or 800.884.1136
For more event information:
http://www.santacruzaclu.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 15th, 2017 9:37 AM
§Know Your Rights as a Person Without Housing
by ACLU Santa Cruz chapter Thursday Jul 13th, 2017 11:13 PM
Louden Nelson Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz Chapter of the ACLU of Northern California is sponsoring a forum and community discussion entitled “Know Your Rights as a Person Without Housing” on Tuesday, July 18 from 7-9 pm at the Louden Nelson Community Center, 301 Center Street.

Free food will be shared. There is no charge and the event is open to all.

Speakers are Tristia Bauman, senior attorney from the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, Andrea Pritchett and Petyon Provezano of Berkeley Copwatch, and Wes White of the Salinas/Monterey County Homeless Union. Joey Crottogini, a public health professional and longtime advocate for unhoused people, is the moderator. The speakers will discuss and answer questions regarding the rights of people experiencing homelessness, including dealing with citations, property confiscation, and orders to move along.

This event is a presentation by the Santa Cruz Chapter of the ACLU.

