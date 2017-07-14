At a time when science appears to be under attack, Dawkins issues a passionate defense, insisting facts, empirical evidence and reason take center stage. With growing threats of irrationality and hostility, his plea for a return to sanity couldn’t be more timely or urgent. Come hear more from the legendary biologist and provocateur as he challenges faulty logic, bad science and climate change deniers.







