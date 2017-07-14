top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 8/10/2017
Richard Dawkins, Legendary Biologist, Provocateur & Author of “Science in the Soul”
Date Thursday August 10
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Clara Convention Center
5001 Great America Parkway - Santa Clara, 95054
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCommonwealth Club Silicon Valley
At a time when science appears to be under attack, Dawkins issues a passionate defense, insisting facts, empirical evidence and reason take center stage. With growing threats of irrationality and hostility, his plea for a return to sanity couldn’t be more timely or urgent. Come hear more from the legendary biologist and provocateur as he challenges faulty logic, bad science and climate change deniers.
dawkins_richard-crop.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/201...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 14th, 2017 3:41 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code