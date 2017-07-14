From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Richard Dawkins, Legendary Biologist, Provocateur & Author of “Science in the Soul”
Date
Thursday August 10
Time
7:00 PM
8:00 PM
Location Details
Santa Clara Convention Center
5001 Great America Parkway - Santa Clara, 95054
Event Type
Speaker
|Commonwealth Club Silicon Valley
At a time when science appears to be under attack, Dawkins issues a passionate defense, insisting facts, empirical evidence and reason take center stage. With growing threats of irrationality and hostility, his plea for a return to sanity couldn’t be more timely or urgent. Come hear more from the legendary biologist and provocateur as he challenges faulty logic, bad science and climate change deniers.
