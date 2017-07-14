From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | Animal Liberation Elephant Genocide For Ivory, Flesh, Circuses Etc by SNS

Friday Jul 14th, 2017 1:19 PM 100,000 elephants were murdered by poachers in 3 years for ivory. They are also murdered by

angry farmers, by those wanting to eat flesh etc.





100,000 elephants were murdered in 3 years

by poachers for ivory for China, Japan, Vietnam.



Topsy the elephant was electrocuted by Thomas Edison, Jan 4, 1903,

to demonstrate the power of his electrocution.



Elephants are sometimes murdered for their flesh



Elephants are sometimes murdered by angry farmers.



Elephants sometimes die in horrible zoos. Kadir kept in an underground concrete jail in Prague, drowned when the Danube flooded.



Elephants are sometimes abused in relocation.



An elephant was hanged.



Elephants are bombed in wars but they are no longer

drafted for war by Hannibal







Footnote:

http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/08/140818-elephants-africa-poaching-cites-census/







Kadir in 2002\ kept in an underground cement jail, at a Prague Zoo drowned when the Danube flooded.

http://www.ceskatelevize.cz/ct24/sites/default/files/styles/scale_1180/public/images/1224622-385816.jpg?itok=CFZFVWL3

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/2193483.stm



(50,000 research animals drowned at the Univ of Texas in a flood)



Elephant was hanging for killing a perhaps abusive man

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2559840/The-town-hanged-elephant-A-chilling-photo-macabre-story-murder-revenge.html



Edison electrocuted an elephant

https://www.wired.com/2008/01/dayintech-0104/

Topsy the elephant intentionally electrocuted

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoKi4coyFw0



100,000 elephants in 3 years have been murdered by poachers for ivory (for the Asian markets of China, Japan, Vietnam etc, by human beings for their flesh (meat), by farmers upset that

elephants ate their crops.



http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2006/08/photogalleries/elephants-massacre/photo2.html

http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/08/140818-elephants-africa-poaching-cites-census/



Unnecessary abuse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oafo8rJfTzY



https://i.ytimg.com/vi/97fVLyB3iFY/hqdefault.jpg

face and trunk removed by murdering poachers



Ringling Brothers no longer abuses elephants but they are abused in circuses elsewhere

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDMyEHY6ELs

