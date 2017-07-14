top
Related Categories: International | Animal Liberation
Elephant Genocide For Ivory, Flesh, Circuses Etc
by SNS
Friday Jul 14th, 2017 1:19 PM
100,000 elephants were murdered by poachers in 3 years for ivory. They are also murdered by
angry farmers, by those wanting to eat flesh etc.
e6.jpg
ELEPHANT GENOCIDE

100,000 elephants were murdered in 3 years
by poachers for ivory for China, Japan, Vietnam.

Topsy the elephant was electrocuted by Thomas Edison, Jan 4, 1903,
to demonstrate the power of his electrocution.

Elephants are sometimes murdered for their flesh

Elephants are sometimes murdered by angry farmers.

Elephants sometimes die in horrible zoos. Kadir kept in an underground concrete jail in Prague, drowned when the Danube flooded.

Elephants are sometimes abused in relocation.

An elephant was hanged.

Elephants are bombed in wars but they are no longer
drafted for war by Hannibal



Footnote:
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/08/140818-elephants-africa-poaching-cites-census/



Kadir in 2002\ kept in an underground cement jail, at a Prague Zoo drowned when the Danube flooded.
http://www.ceskatelevize.cz/ct24/sites/default/files/styles/scale_1180/public/images/1224622-385816.jpg?itok=CFZFVWL3
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/2193483.stm

(50,000 research animals drowned at the Univ of Texas in a flood)

Elephant was hanging for killing a perhaps abusive man
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2559840/The-town-hanged-elephant-A-chilling-photo-macabre-story-murder-revenge.html

Edison electrocuted an elephant
https://www.wired.com/2008/01/dayintech-0104/
Topsy the elephant intentionally electrocuted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoKi4coyFw0

100,000 elephants in 3 years have been murdered by poachers for ivory (for the Asian markets of China, Japan, Vietnam etc, by human beings for their flesh (meat), by farmers upset that
elephants ate their crops.

http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2006/08/photogalleries/elephants-massacre/photo2.html
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/08/140818-elephants-africa-poaching-cites-census/

Unnecessary abuse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oafo8rJfTzY

Kadir in 2002\ kept in an underground cement jail, at a Prague Zoo drowned when the Danube flooded.
http://www.ceskatelevize.cz/ct24/sites/default/files/styles/scale_1180/public/images/1224622-385816.jpg?itok=CFZFVWL3
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/2193483.stm

(50,000 research animals drowned at the Univ of Texas in a flood)

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/97fVLyB3iFY/hqdefault.jpg
face and trunk removed by murdering poachers

Ringling Brothers no longer abuses elephants but they are abused in circuses elsewhere
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDMyEHY6ELs
https://assets3.thrillist.com/v1/image/2533292/size/tmg-article_tall;jpeg_quality=20.jpg
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/20...
§unnecessary relocation abuse
by SNS Friday Jul 14th, 2017 1:19 PM
2e.jpg
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/20...
§Kadir kept in concrete jail underground in Prague zoo, drowned when Danube flooded it.
by SNS Friday Jul 14th, 2017 1:19 PM
3e.jpg
Other captive animal drownings occur frequently... e.g. 50,000 research animals at the Univ of Texas during flooding
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/20...
§Edison electrocuted Topsy Jan 4 1903 to demonstrate its power
by SNS Friday Jul 14th, 2017 1:19 PM
4e.jpg
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/20...
§An elephant murdered in Tennessee
by SNS Friday Jul 14th, 2017 1:19 PM
sm_1e.jpg
original image (634x817)
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/20...
§Ringling no longer abuses elephants but they are abused in European circuses
by SNS Friday Jul 14th, 2017 1:19 PM
tmg-article_tall_jpeg_quality_20.jpg
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/20...
§National Geographic map of elephant poaching murders
by SNS Friday Jul 14th, 2017 1:19 PM
sm_5e.jpg
original image (590x755)
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/20...
