From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 7/23/2017

Presentation By Elsa Rassbach & Herald Gindra On Anti-War Movement In German & Politics Date Sunday July 23 Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details ILWU Local 34

801 2nd St.

San Francisco Event Type Panel Discussion Organizer/Author LaborFest



Elsa Rassbach who is the producer writer of “The Killing Floor” which was screened at LaborFest.net this year and her partner Harald Gindra who is a retired Berlin print worker and is in the Berlin State Legislature as a representative of the Left Party will speak on

Saturday July 23rd at 5:00 PM at ILWU Local 34 at 801 2nd St. in San Francisco

(415)642-8066



From Killer Drones to Gentrification: The Struggle In Germany and Internationalism



Longtime Berlin activists Elsa Rassbach and Harald Gindra will discuss from personal experience some of the key peace and justice campaigns in Germany today and will explore together with participants what can be learned for current struggles in the US.



Harald Gindra, a former German print industry worker, engineer, and an experienced grassroots local politician, was elected in 2016 to represent the Left Party in the Berlin state legislature. The Left Party, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Green Party now make up the ruling coalition in the Berlin government and have undertaken an extensive program of progressive reform in the arenas of city development, housing, and integration of refugees and minorities, with a focus on stopping rent increases and gentrification.



Elsa Rassbach, a German-American filmmaker and journalist, was a member of the team that launched the PBS NOVA series and is producer-writer of “The Killing Floor” shown at this years LaborFest. A peace activist since the Vietnam War, she has led campaigns on behalf of GIs stationed in Germany who resisted the Iraq war and solidarity efforts on behalf of Palestine. In 2013 she co-founded the German Drone campaign that has inspired large protests at Ramstein Air Base and AFRICOM and played a key role in winning majority support in the German Bundestag for a historic rejection, in June 2017, of the planned acquisition of armed drones for the German military.







7/23 Film: Watsonville On Strike (65 min.) 1989

ILWU Local 34

801 2nd St. San Francisco



http://www.laborfest.net/event/watsonville-on-strike/

July 23 @ 7:00 pm

Free



Directed by Jon Silver

With Jon Silver & Frank Barnacke

In September 1985, 1,500 Teamster-organized, mostly immigrant women cannery workers walked out on the two largest frozen food companies in the United States — Watsonville Canning and Richard A. Shaw Frozen Foods in Watsonville, California. This was known as the “frozen food capital of the world”. The workers faced not only companies who wanted major concessions but also a white union leadership who did not speak Spanish and who accused them of not being union members.

This historic and powerful video “Watsonville on Strike” hears the voices of these workers and their struggle for justice and control of their own union. The strike lasted 17 months revealing the contradictions in management and the unions.

It also shows the internal struggle in the union against the push for a concession contract and the role of solidarity.

Joining film maker Jon Silver after the screening will be Frank Barnacke, who was a farmworker, and is author of Trampling Out the Vintage: Cesar Chavez and the Two Souls of the United Farm Workers.





https://www.ejumpcut.org/archive/onlinessays/JC35folder/WatsonvilleStrike.html

















+ GOOGLE CALENDAR+ ICAL EXPORT

Details

Date:

July 23

Time:

7:00 pm

Cost:

Free

Event Categories:

23, Film

Website:

http://www.ejumpcut.org/archive/onlinessays/JC35folder/WatsonvilleStrike.html

By

Jon Silver, Frank Barnacke

Website:

http://www.ejumpcut.org/archive/onlinessays/JC35folder/WatsonvilleStrike.html

7/23 SF Presentation By Elsa Rassbach and Herald Gindra On Anti-War Movement In German And Political SituationElsa Rassbach who is the producer writer of “The Killing Floor” which was screened at LaborFest.net this year and her partner Harald Gindra who is a retired Berlin print worker and is in the Berlin State Legislature as a representative of the Left Party will speak onSaturday July 23rd at 5:00 PM at ILWU Local 34 at 801 2nd St. in San Francisco(415)642-8066From Killer Drones to Gentrification: The Struggle In Germany and InternationalismLongtime Berlin activists Elsa Rassbach and Harald Gindra will discuss from personal experience some of the key peace and justice campaigns in Germany today and will explore together with participants what can be learned for current struggles in the US.Harald Gindra, a former German print industry worker, engineer, and an experienced grassroots local politician, was elected in 2016 to represent the Left Party in the Berlin state legislature. The Left Party, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Green Party now make up the ruling coalition in the Berlin government and have undertaken an extensive program of progressive reform in the arenas of city development, housing, and integration of refugees and minorities, with a focus on stopping rent increases and gentrification.Elsa Rassbach, a German-American filmmaker and journalist, was a member of the team that launched the PBS NOVA series and is producer-writer of “The Killing Floor” shown at this years LaborFest. A peace activist since the Vietnam War, she has led campaigns on behalf of GIs stationed in Germany who resisted the Iraq war and solidarity efforts on behalf of Palestine. In 2013 she co-founded the German Drone campaign that has inspired large protests at Ramstein Air Base and AFRICOM and played a key role in winning majority support in the German Bundestag for a historic rejection, in June 2017, of the planned acquisition of armed drones for the German military.7/23 Film: Watsonville On Strike (65 min.) 1989ILWU Local 34801 2nd St. San FranciscoJuly 23 @ 7:00 pmFreeDirected by Jon SilverWith Jon Silver & Frank BarnackeIn September 1985, 1,500 Teamster-organized, mostly immigrant women cannery workers walked out on the two largest frozen food companies in the United States — Watsonville Canning and Richard A. Shaw Frozen Foods in Watsonville, California. This was known as the “frozen food capital of the world”. The workers faced not only companies who wanted major concessions but also a white union leadership who did not speak Spanish and who accused them of not being union members.This historic and powerful video “Watsonville on Strike” hears the voices of these workers and their struggle for justice and control of their own union. The strike lasted 17 months revealing the contradictions in management and the unions.It also shows the internal struggle in the union against the push for a concession contract and the role of solidarity.Joining film maker Jon Silver after the screening will be Frank Barnacke, who was a farmworker, and is author of Trampling Out the Vintage: Cesar Chavez and the Two Souls of the United Farm Workers.+ GOOGLE CALENDAR+ ICAL EXPORTDetailsDate:July 23Time:7:00 pmCost:FreeEvent Categories:23, FilmWebsite:ByJon Silver, Frank BarnackeWebsite:

original image (1484x944)

http://www.laborfest.net For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 13th, 2017 6:16 PM