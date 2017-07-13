top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 7/14/2017
Prosecution Not Promotion - Protest OPD Promotions Ceremony
Date Friday July 14
Time 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension
4700 Lincoln Avenue, Oakland, California 94602
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAnti Police-Terror Project
https://www.facebook.com/events/473378259673829/

'Feminist' Police Chief and Mayor promote 'Good Old Boys' Club

#FireRapistCops
#ProsecutionNotPromotion

JOIN US IN PICKETING THIS OUTRAGEOUS OPD PROMOTIONS CEREMONY, where Chief Kirkpatrick is promoting three of the criminal cops responsible for covering up the child rape actions of OPD (and other jurisdictions) police officers.

Chief Kirkpatrick has approved major promotions for the very officers who failed to properly investigate the rape scandal, notify the federal monitor, DA and Mayor, and even encouraged "Celeste Guap' to destroy evidence in the case. Schaaf closed her investigation before findings were even issued.

According to a brief filed by Jim Chanin and John Burris, who originally filed the class-action which led to the NSA, “There is no evidence that any of the officers engaging in this behavior, or any of the supervisors who observed it and apparently failed to report it, stop it, or discipline their subordinates, were ever investigated, and if appropriate, disciplined by the Oakland Police Department.”

APTP has no faith in the Mayor’s or Chief Kirkpatrick’s ability to get a handle on the blatant culture of sexual abuse and general disregard for the rights of the Black community, people of color, LGBTQIA, undocumented, disabled and unhoused people of Oakland.

Please comment if your organization would like to endorse the event. All: please share and invite your friends. Bring your signs and your voices!

Watch the Facebook event for updates.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/4733782596...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 13th, 2017 4:10 PM
