Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
350 East Bay July New Member Orientation & Coordinating Committee Meeting
Date Saturday July 15
Time 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Sierra Club Bay Chapter office
2530 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCarla West
Emailcarlacwest [at] gmail.com
Please join us for the July meeting of 350 East Bay. We’ll be having a new member orientation from 11-11:30am, & then we’re trying out a coordinating committee structure for the meeting which will start at 11:30am. New & returning members are welcome. There is a lot on the horizon & much to discuss. Please bring snacks to share if you like.
For more event information:
http://350bayarea.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 13th, 2017 2:18 PM
