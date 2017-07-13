From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: South Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 8/12/2017

Documentary Screening: Paper Lanterns Date Saturday August 12 Time 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

36600 Niles Boulevard

Fremont, CA 94536



Hundreds of thousands of Japanese died as a result of the atomic bombs dropped on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. As an eight year-old, Shegeaki Mori witnessed the destruction, and as an adult he wondered about the 12 U.S. prisoners of war who were anonymous. Believing these men were as worthy of remembrance as any of the victims, he began the decades-long research into who these men were.



“I believed at the very least the next of kin had to be informed,” Mr. Mori explained.



Barry Frechette’s film documents Mr. Mori’s quest for information and how he shared it with the families of Normand Brissette of Massachusetts and Ralph Neal of Kentucky, helping to bring closure and peace to everyone involved.



The film takes its title from the paper lanterns that are floated down the river in front of the Hiroshima Peace Museum every August 6th, symbolizing spirits departing this world for the next.



There will be a moderated discussion following the film. The Second Saturday Documentary Series is co-sponsored by Niles Discovery Church and the San Jose Peace & Justice Center. For more information, call 510 797-0895 or visit

