Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 9/12/2017
David Bacon: In the Fields of the North / En los campos del norte
Date Tuesday September 12
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2521 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUC Berkeley Labor Center
Emaillaborcenter [at] berkeley.edu
Phone510-642-0323
Please join us for a conversation with activist and photographer David Bacon to talk about his new book, In the fields of the North / En los compos del norte. In this landmark work of photo-journalism, Bacon documents the experiences of some of the hardest-working and most disenfranchised laborers in the country: the farmworkers who are responsible for making California “America’s breadbasket.” Combining haunting photographs with the voices of migrant farmworkers, Bacon offers three-dimensional portraits of laborers living under tarps, in trailer camps, and between countries, following jobs that last only for the harvesting season. He uncovers the inherent abuse in the labor contractor work system, and drives home the almost feudal nature of laboring in America’s fields.
For more event information:
http://laborcenter.berkeley.edu/in-the-fie...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 12th, 2017 3:23 PM
