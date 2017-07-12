From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 7/27/2017

Engaging in Democracy: Short Films & Panel Discussion Date Thursday July 27 Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Event Type Screening Organizer/Author League of Women Voters of San Francisco



You can help make democracy work. To learn how, join the League of Women Voters of San Francisco for an inspiring (and free!) film screening and panel discussion.



The evening will feature a series of short films by We The Voters that help us understand what is happening in our world. The films showcase urgent civic issues such as being an engaged citizen, voting, and running for office. After the films, a panel of local experts will share specific ways YOU can take action in the democratic process.



PANELISTS

• Kate Maeder, Women Get It Done

• David Moren, Generation Citizen

• Melissa Santos, Mi Familia Vota



The San Francisco Department of Elections will be onsite to help people register to vote.



This event is FREE to attend, but registrations through Eventbrite are requested:



https://shortfilms2017.eventbrite.com/