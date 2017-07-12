Lately it's become abundantly clear that we must all work to protect and defend our democratic process.
You can help make democracy work. To learn how, join the League of Women Voters of San Francisco for an inspiring (and free!) film screening and panel discussion.
The evening will feature a series of short films by We The Voters that help us understand what is happening in our world. The films showcase urgent civic issues such as being an engaged citizen, voting, and running for office. After the films, a panel of local experts will share specific ways YOU can take action in the democratic process.
PANELISTS
• Kate Maeder, Women Get It Done
• David Moren, Generation Citizen
• Melissa Santos, Mi Familia Vota
The San Francisco Department of Elections will be onsite to help people register to vote.
This event is FREE to attend, but registrations through Eventbrite are requested: https://shortfilms2017.eventbrite.com/
The League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan nonprofit that encourages the informed and active participation of people in government. lwvsf.org