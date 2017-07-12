top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 7/27/2017
Engaging in Democracy: Short Films & Panel Discussion
Date Thursday July 27
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLeague of Women Voters of San Francisco
Lately it's become abundantly clear that we must all work to protect and defend our democratic process.

You can help make democracy work. To learn how, join the League of Women Voters of San Francisco for an inspiring (and free!) film screening and panel discussion.

The evening will feature a series of short films by We The Voters that help us understand what is happening in our world. The films showcase urgent civic issues such as being an engaged citizen, voting, and running for office. After the films, a panel of local experts will share specific ways YOU can take action in the democratic process.

PANELISTS
• Kate Maeder, Women Get It Done
• David Moren, Generation Citizen
• Melissa Santos, Mi Familia Vota

The San Francisco Department of Elections will be onsite to help people register to vote.

This event is FREE to attend, but registrations through Eventbrite are requested: https://shortfilms2017.eventbrite.com/

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan nonprofit that encourages the informed and active participation of people in government. lwvsf.org
soyouthinkyoucanvote_16x9_sc720.jpg
For more event information:
https://shortfilms2017.eventbrite.com/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 12th, 2017 1:15 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code