top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 7/29/2017
Great American Secchi Dip in
Date Saturday July 29
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Location name: Loch Lomond Recreation Area
Address: 100 Loch Lomond Way, Felton, CA
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorAlev Bilginsoy
July is California Lakes Appreciation Month!

Celebrate our beautiful Loch Lomond and learn about water quality at the Great American Secchi Dip In. Hidden in the redwood hills this 175-acre reservoir supplies water to Santa Cruz and the surrounding area. Grab a secchi disk and find out why water transparency matters for the reservoir and all of us that live downstream. RSVP below!

Loch Lomond Reservoir is located on 100 Loch Lomond Way, Felton. From Santa Cruz: Take Graham Hill Road towards Felton. Just after you cross the railroad tracks, turn right onto East Zayante Road. Go about 2.5 miles to Lompico Road. Turn left. Go about 1.5 miles to West Drive. Turn left. Go about 3/4 of a mile to Sequoia Drive. Turn right. Follow Sequoia Drive to the entrance.

Learn more and reserve your spot at http://www.sanlorenzoriver.org/secchidipin2017

sm_img_3739.jpg
original image (980x735)
For more event information:
http://www.sanlorenzoriver.org/secchidipin...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 12th, 2017 11:27 AM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code