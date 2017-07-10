Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
Marx & Mother Nature
An Eco-Materialist Critique of Historical Materialism
For many people, the last 150 years of capitalist growth & the demise of one “socialist” experiment after another has discredited Marxism. But a reformulation of Marx & Engels’ materialist method of analysis in light of this history can produce some valuable answers to vital questions that confound those who continue to work toward replacing capitalism with a more humane social order. Our speaker will be Craig Collins, who teaches Political Science at CSU East Bay.
Sun, July 16, 2017: 10:30am to 12:30pm
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML
About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.
For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org