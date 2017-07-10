top
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 7/16/2017
Community Farming Day and Party
Date Sunday July 16
Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
UC Gill Tract Community Farm
1051 San Pablo Ave. just south of Marin Ave., Albany
Event Type Other
Organizer/Authorsally sommer
Please join the UC Gill Tract Community Farm in a farm work party on July 16th, from 11-3 PM. We will have a grill set up, and some delicious produce to share; feel free to bring a snack to share or food to grill as well! There will be plenty of time to volunteer around the farm, harvesting for our 'by donation' farm stand and meeting other farmers who make the Gill Tract the wonderful space it is! You will be more than welcome to take home a start and produce. We hope to see you there. Farm work parties will continue the 3rd Sunday of August. Other times to join us and volunteer at the farm: Monday and Wednesday, 11am - 2pm, Tuesday and Thursday, 3:00 - 6:00 pm.
For more event information:
http://bit.ly/2tGW4sD
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 10th, 2017 1:19 PM
