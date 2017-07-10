Please join the UC Gill Tract Community Farm in a farm work party on July 16th, from 11-3 PM. We will have a grill set up, and some delicious produce to share; feel free to bring a snack to share or food to grill as well! There will be plenty of time to volunteer around the farm, harvesting for our 'by donation' farm stand and meeting other farmers who make the Gill Tract the wonderful space it is! You will be more than welcome to take home a start and produce. We hope to see you there. Farm work parties will continue the 3rd Sunday of August. Other times to join us and volunteer at the farm: Monday and Wednesday, 11am - 2pm, Tuesday and Thursday, 3:00 - 6:00 pm.

