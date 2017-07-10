top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 7/30/2017
Yezhov Vs. Stalin: The Truth About Mass Repressions and the So-Called 'Great Terror'
Date Sunday July 30
Time 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E. Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

Yezhov Vs. Stalin:
The Truth About Mass Repressions and the So-Called 'Great Terror' in the USSR
 
Professor Grover Furr will talk about his new book, Yezhov Vs. Stalin,  the first accurate account of the so-called “Great Terror” in the Soviet Union in 1937-1938. In this book, Grover Furr answers the central questions concerning the mass repressions known as the “Ezhovshchina” or, by anticommunists, the “Great Terror.”

Sun, July 30, 2017 – 11:30am-2pm
NOTE TIME CHANGE
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)

Seating is limited, so plan to come early.
Doors open at 11 am. We start promptly.
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML

About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
icss-fly-2017-07-30-grover-furr-1.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (414.2kb)
For more event information:
http://icssmarx.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 10th, 2017 9:51 AM
Add Your Comments
