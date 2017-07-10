Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
Yezhov Vs. Stalin:
The Truth About Mass Repressions and the So-Called 'Great Terror' in the USSR
Professor Grover Furr will talk about his new book, Yezhov Vs. Stalin, the first accurate account of the so-called “Great Terror” in the Soviet Union in 1937-1938. In this book, Grover Furr answers the central questions concerning the mass repressions known as the “Ezhovshchina” or, by anticommunists, the “Great Terror.”
Sun, July 30, 2017 – 11:30am-2pm
NOTE TIME CHANGE
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Seating is limited, so plan to come early.
Doors open at 11 am. We start promptly.
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML
