Yezhov Vs. Stalin: The Truth About Mass Repressions and the So-Called 'Great Terror' Date Sunday July 30 Time 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)



Yezhov Vs. Stalin:

The Truth About Mass Repressions and the So-Called 'Great Terror' in the USSR



Professor Grover Furr will talk about his new book, Yezhov Vs. Stalin, the first accurate account of the so-called “Great Terror” in the Soviet Union in 1937-1938. In this book, Grover Furr answers the central questions concerning the mass repressions known as the “Ezhovshchina” or, by anticommunists, the “Great Terror.”



Sun, July 30, 2017 – 11:30am-2pm

NOTE TIME CHANGE

Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library

6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)



Seating is limited, so plan to come early.

Doors open at 11 am. We start promptly.

FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.



For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,

Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email:

For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org

