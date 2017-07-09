|
Memorial Paddle Out in Santa Cruz for Jack O'Neill 7-9-2017
Foggy morning, but a lot of Santa Cruz and others from afar, came to pay their respects.
I arrived early (7:30a.m.) so I could park close, but East Cliff and all side streets were already blocked! I was eventually able to get pretty close. The paddle out took place around 11a.m. When I left I realized that people had parked all the way up 41st. Ave to Capitola Rd.
* Photos taken with cell while camera is at Nikon!
