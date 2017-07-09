top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action
Memorial Paddle Out in Santa Cruz for Jack O'Neill 7-9-2017
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
Foggy morning, but a lot of Santa Cruz and others from afar, came to pay their respects.
sm_000.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
I arrived early (7:30a.m.) so I could park close, but East Cliff and all side streets were already blocked! I was eventually able to get pretty close. The paddle out took place around 11a.m. When I left I realized that people had parked all the way up 41st. Ave to Capitola Rd.

* Photos taken with cell while camera is at Nikon!
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_018.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_020.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_025.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_030.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_041.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_050.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_068.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_069.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_084.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_085.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_086.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_087.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_088.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_095.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_110.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM
sm_118.jpg
original image (4128x2322)
Add Your Comments
