From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Memorial Paddle Out in Santa Cruz for Jack O'Neill 7-9-2017 sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 7:51 PM by AutumnSun

Foggy morning, but a lot of Santa Cruz and others from afar, came to pay their respects.

I arrived early (7:30a.m.) so I could park close, but East Cliff and all side streets were already blocked! I was eventually able to get pretty close. The paddle out took place around 11a.m. When I left I realized that people had parked all the way up 41st. Ave to Capitola Rd.



* Photos taken with cell while camera is at Nikon!