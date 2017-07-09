top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 7/16/2017
Historical Roots of U.S. Endless Wars and Gun Violence: Hope for Solutions, Transformation
Date Sunday July 16
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Eric Quezada Center
518 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorPeace Talks
NOTE: This event takes place at the Eric Quesada Center at 518 Valencia St., near 16th.

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz will be interviewed by Kate Raphael, author and producer of Women’s Magazine on KPFA, and will include time for questions from the audience. Roxanne is a prolific writer, historian, activist and professor emeritus in Native American Studies at Cal State Hayward. She will talk about the United States as an inherently violent settler state, based on institutions built to carry out annexation of Native lands through genocidal wars and capitalism built on commodification theft of native and Mexican land and African bodies. Social, police violence and military aggression in the world result from that process. She will discuss how this leads those who organize for change into blind alleys.

Dunbar-Ortiz has been active in the international Indigenous movement for more than four decades and is known for her lifelong commitment to national and international social justice issues. Her 1977 book The Great Sioux Nation was the fundamental document at the first international conference on Indigenous peoples of the Americas, held at the United Nations’ headquarters in Geneva. She is the author of many books including Blood on the Boarder: a Memoir of the Contra War, Self Determination and Human Rights and Indigenous Peoples History of the United States,

For more information : https//en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roxann_Dumbar_Ortiz

For more info on Peace Talks series:http://www.wilpfeastbay.org




sm_roxanne_3.jpg
original image (1200x630)
For more event information:
http://www.wilpfeastbay.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 6:36 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code