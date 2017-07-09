From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 7/16/2017

Historical Roots of U.S. Endless Wars and Gun Violence: Hope for Solutions, Transformation Date Sunday July 16 Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Eric Quezada Center

518 Valencia Street

San Francisco, CA 94110 Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Peace Talks



Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz will be interviewed by Kate Raphael, author and producer of Women’s Magazine on KPFA, and will include time for questions from the audience. Roxanne is a prolific writer, historian, activist and professor emeritus in Native American Studies at Cal State Hayward. She will talk about the United States as an inherently violent settler state, based on institutions built to carry out annexation of Native lands through genocidal wars and capitalism built on commodification theft of native and Mexican land and African bodies. Social, police violence and military aggression in the world result from that process. She will discuss how this leads those who organize for change into blind alleys.



Dunbar-Ortiz has been active in the international Indigenous movement for more than four decades and is known for her lifelong commitment to national and international social justice issues. Her 1977 book The Great Sioux Nation was the fundamental document at the first international conference on Indigenous peoples of the Americas, held at the United Nations’ headquarters in Geneva. She is the author of many books including Blood on the Boarder: a Memoir of the Contra War, Self Determination and Human Rights and Indigenous Peoples History of the United States,



For more information : https//en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roxann_Dumbar_Ortiz



For more info on Peace Talks series:









http://www.wilpfeastbay.org