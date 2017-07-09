top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn View other events for the week of 7/14/2017
Join Us For Bastille Day: Two Authors Discuss Women and Activism in Paris
Date Friday July 14
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Best-known for her photo biography of Gertrude Stein, Lambda Literary Award–winner Renate Stendhal will read from her memoir, Kiss Me Again, Paris (IF SF Publishing), that recalls a time in 1970s Paris when women were in fashion and every woman, gay or straight, fell in love with women. Stendhal will be joined in conversation with investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker Anne-christine d’Adesky whose book, The Pox Lover (University of Wisconsin Press), examines LGBT activism in Paris and New York during the 1990s. The event will also feature a short book trailer with Parisian sights and sounds.

Admission is free.
sm_pox_2.jpg
original image (1800x2700)
For more event information:
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 6:28 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code