Join Us For Bastille Day: Two Authors Discuss Women and Activism in Paris
Date
Friday July 14
Time
7:00 PM
8:30 PM
Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type
Speaker
|The Green Arcade
|patrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
|415-431-6800
Best-known for her photo biography of Gertrude Stein, Lambda Literary Award–winner Renate Stendhal will read from her memoir, Kiss Me Again, Paris (IF SF Publishing), that recalls a time in 1970s Paris when women were in fashion and every woman, gay or straight, fell in love with women. Stendhal will be joined in conversation with investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker Anne-christine d’Adesky whose book, The Pox Lover (University of Wisconsin Press), examines LGBT activism in Paris and New York during the 1990s. The event will also feature a short book trailer with Parisian sights and sounds.
