In a world grown increasingly irrational and hostile to facts, "Science in the Soul" is an essential work by an indispensable author. Among the English biologist's books are: "The Selfish Gene", "The Blind Watchmaker", and "The God Delusion." His new book couldn't be more timely, or more passionate in defending "the sacred truth of nature."



