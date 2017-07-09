top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 8/ 9/2017
Richard Dawkins presents "Science in the Soul"
Date Wednesday August 09
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
First Congregational church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBob Baldock
In a world grown increasingly irrational and hostile to facts, "Science in the Soul" is an essential work by an indispensable author. Among the English biologist's books are: "The Selfish Gene", "The Blind Watchmaker", and "The God Delusion." His new book couldn't be more timely, or more passionate in defending "the sacred truth of nature."
sm_richard_dawkins_in_berkeley.jpg
original image (396x607)
For more event information:
http://www.kpfa.org/events
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 3:26 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code