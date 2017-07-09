From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 8/ 9/2017
|
Richard Dawkins presents "Science in the Soul"
|
Date
|
Wednesday August 09
|
Time
|
7:30 PM
-
9:30 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
First Congregational church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley
|
Event Type
|
Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Bob Baldock
|
In a world grown increasingly irrational and hostile to facts, "Science in the Soul" is an essential work by an indispensable author. Among the English biologist's books are: "The Selfish Gene", "The Blind Watchmaker", and "The God Delusion." His new book couldn't be more timely, or more passionate in
defending "the sacred truth of nature."
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 3:26 PM