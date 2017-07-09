This rare tribute by KPFA is presented to honor the life and work of an author who has shown exceptional creativity and a lifelong striving for justice and equality. The author of more than 100 books, Margaret Randall has resided and been politically active in Mexico, Cuba, and Nicaragua. She has taught in several U.S. universities. She will be hosted by S.F. Poet Laureate Alejandro Murguia..



http://www.kpfa.org/events For more event information:

