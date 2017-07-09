From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Margaret Randall: A Tribute to the great writer, poet, feminist, photographer & activist
Date
Wednesday September 20
Time
7:30 PM
9:30 PM
Location Details
Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar Street, Berkeley
Event Type
Speaker
|Bob Baldock
|bob [at] kpfa.org
|510-848-5006
This rare tribute by KPFA is presented to honor the life and work of an author who has shown exceptional creativity and a lifelong striving for justice and equality. The author of more than 100 books, Margaret
Randall has resided and been politically active in Mexico, Cuba, and Nicaragua. She has taught in several U.S. universities.
She will be hosted by S.F. Poet Laureate Alejandro Murguia..
