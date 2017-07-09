top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 9/20/2017
Margaret Randall: A Tribute to the great writer, poet, feminist, photographer & activist
Date Wednesday September 20
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar Street, Berkeley
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBob Baldock
Emailbob [at] kpfa.org
Phone510-848-5006
This rare tribute by KPFA is presented to honor the life and work of an author who has shown exceptional creativity and a lifelong striving for justice and equality. The author of more than 100 books, Margaret Randall has resided and been politically active in Mexico, Cuba, and Nicaragua. She has taught in several U.S. universities. She will be hosted by S.F. Poet Laureate Alejandro Murguia..
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 9th, 2017 12:34 PM
