top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 8/ 9/2017
March for Nuclear Abolition & Global Survival
Date Wednesday August 09
Time 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Livermore Lab
Corner of Vasco & Patterson Pass
Livermore, CA 94550
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorLivermore Conversion Project
Rally, march & direct action to commemorate the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the place where new US nuclear weapons are still being developed today.

8 am rally with speakers: Daniel Ellsberg (legendary activist and leaker of the Pentagon Papers), Marylia Kelley (executive director of Tri-Valley Cares), and a Hibakusha (Japanese atomic bomb survivor). With wonderful music by Emma's Revolution. Together, solemnly we will commemorate the nightmarish effects of nuclear weapons--from uranium mining to testing use--on the people of Japan, the Marshall Island, and the First Nations--and all the people living near nuclear facilities across the country and around the world. We will recommit ourselves to efforts to abolish these indiscriminate weapons of mass destruction Please bring a large photograph of a loved one. As always, we act in the spirit of nonviolence.

At 9:00 am we will march to the gates of Livermore Lab, where we will join in an Obon dance, (Japanese folk dance). Following the dance those who choose will peaceably risk arrest.

For those who wish, camping the night before is available at Lake Del Valle. Contact scott [at] trivalleycares.org to RSVP.

All ages welcome!

Free
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3025019735...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 8th, 2017 9:40 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code