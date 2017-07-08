From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 8/ 9/2017

March for Nuclear Abolition & Global Survival Date Wednesday August 09 Time 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Livermore Lab

Corner of Vasco & Patterson Pass

Livermore, CA 94550 Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Livermore Conversion Project



8 am rally with speakers: Daniel Ellsberg (legendary activist and leaker of the Pentagon Papers), Marylia Kelley (executive director of Tri-Valley Cares), and a Hibakusha (Japanese atomic bomb survivor). With wonderful music by Emma's Revolution. Together, solemnly we will commemorate the nightmarish effects of nuclear weapons--from uranium mining to testing use--on the people of Japan, the Marshall Island, and the First Nations--and all the people living near nuclear facilities across the country and around the world. We will recommit ourselves to efforts to abolish these indiscriminate weapons of mass destruction Please bring a large photograph of a loved one. As always, we act in the spirit of nonviolence.



At 9:00 am we will march to the gates of Livermore Lab, where we will join in an Obon dance, (Japanese folk dance). Following the dance those who choose will peaceably risk arrest.



For those who wish, camping the night before is available at Lake Del Valle. Contact



All ages welcome!



For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 8th, 2017 9:40 PM