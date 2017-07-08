The work of calling out islamophobia seems in parallel with the issue of Palestinian rights - with a more solid effort required due to the person residing in the White House. We have heard some talk from this administration about a peaceful solution in Israel/Palestine, but have seen no action. Thus other measures from activist circles - one example being boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaigns - have emerged as a way for everyday people to respond.



Also from the White House, we've seen various attempts at action to keep certain populations out of our country, which leads to preconceived and negative notions of members of that population. That development may require a response designed to inform and become familiar with people we don't know.



Whether in the search for a true story or the search for solutions, Jewish Voice for Peace and the American Friends Service Committee are two organizations working together to make the situation a better one in the Middle East - as well as here in the U.S. On July 16, PASMC will present speakers from both organizations to give a perspective based on human rights. The topic will be "Current campaigns for achieving justice here and in Israel/Palestine".



Noam Perry of AFSC will discuss recent developments in Israel/Palestine, particularly with regard to anti-BDS initiatives, and how the AFSC supports campaigns that want to engage in economic activism.



Wendy Greenfield of JVP will give an overview of the BDS movement, including JVP's national and local involvement. She will also talk about the "Deadly Exchange Campaign", highlighting the connections between U.S. and Israeli military and police departments.



Marianna Tubman will talk about JVP's curriculum and canvassing on "Challenging Islamophobia and Racism." South Bay JVP offered the beginning curriculum on June 15th, and will be canvassing in South Bay neighborhoods this summer to engage neighbors in this educational process.



