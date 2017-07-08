top
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Shut Down YIMBY Town
Date Friday July 14
Time 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
OAKSTOP : 1721 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorANTIFA
SHUT DOWN YIMBY TOWN

3 days of autonomous action//creative intervention//sabotage

On July 13-16 the pro-gentrification YIMBY Party will descend upon Oakland to plot our total destruction.
****lets show them how hard Oakland rides****
sm_shut_down.jpg
original image (3300x2550)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 8th, 2017 3:49 PM
About sums it uphmThursday Jul 13th, 2017 11:09 AM
YIMBYs believe gentrification is goodanonWednesday Jul 12th, 2017 2:41 PM
