Shut Down YIMBY Town
Friday July 14
9:00 AM
2:00 PM
OAKSTOP : 1721 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Protest
|ANTIFA
SHUT DOWN YIMBY TOWN
3 days of autonomous action//creative intervention//sabotage
On July 13-16 the pro-gentrification YIMBY Party will descend upon Oakland to plot our total destruction.
****lets show them how hard Oakland rides****
