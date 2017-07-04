top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Dances For Solidarity: for women and girls
by WTUL New Orleans 9.15 News & Views
Tuesday Jul 4th, 2017 8:24 AM
On Wednesday, June 14th, Dances for Solidarity- an ongoing project led by dance artist Sarah Dahnke in collaboration with other dancers, choreographers, artists, and socially conscious individuals- hosted an evening of performances and panel discussion on women’s issues as they relate to incarceration and reentry.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (47.8mb)
[ Audio: 52 minutes and 13 seconds ]

Sarah Dahnke and collaborators devised together a list of simple movement gestures that are open to interpretation. They mail this list and a short letter to a variety of incarcerated people in solitary confinement, letting them know there are others in similar situations who are participating in this project.

At the event on Wednesday, a dance choreographed in collaboration with Dushaan Gillum- who is incarcerated in solitary confinement in Texas- and danced by Shantell Turner, Adinas Perkins, Dolfinette Martin, Rhonda Oliver, and Latasha Williams was performed and followed by a panel discussion centered on women's issues as they relate to incarceration.

Panelists speak on education, reentry, motherhood, multiple offender laws, current legislation, solidarity, and action steps moving forward. The panel is led by women from the The New Orleans Chapter of the National Council of Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, The Operation Restoration, and Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children.
These women include Dolfinette Martin, Syrita Steib-Martin, Dolita Willhype, and Verna Carr.

Mentioned Sites and Sources:
-House Bill 688: Prohibits a public postsecondary education institution from inquiring about a prospective student's criminal history, except for history pertaining to specified offenses, prior to his acceptance for admission (-http://www.legis.la.gov/legis/BillInfo.aspx?s=17RS&b=HB688&sbi=y)
-Can-Do: Justice Through Clemency (http://www.candoclemency.com)
-Voice of the Experienced (http://www.vote-nola.org)
-The Operation Restoration (http://www.theoperationrestoration.com)
-Family and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children (http://www.fflic.org)
-National Council of Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls (http://www.thecouncil.us)
http://www.dancesforsolidarity.org
http://www.dancesforsolidarity.org
