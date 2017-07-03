From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | International This Week in Palestine, June 30, 2017 by IMEMC

Monday Jul 3rd, 2017 9:35 AM Welcome to this Week in Palestine, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, http://www.imemc.org , for June 24, to the 30, 2017. Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/07/03/this_week_in_palestine_week_26_2017.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (7.3mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: This week as the Palestinian government rejected attempts to create a separate entity in Gaza, Israeli attacks targeting Gaza and the West Bank leave a dozen injured civilians. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.





The Nonviolence Report



Let’s begin our weekly report as usual with the nonviolent activities organized in the West Bank. This week one youth was injured, scores of protesters were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation as Israeli troops attacked anti wall and settlements protests organized in West Bank villages.



This week protests were organized in the villages of Bil’in and Ni’lin in central West Bank, and in the northern West Bank village of Kufer Kadum.



in Kufer Kadum one youth was hit with a rubber-coated steel bullet meanwhile many residents were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation as Israeli troops attacked the weekly protest there. Troops later stormed the village and fired tear gas into residents homes.



Meanwhile in the villages of Bil’in and Ni’lin, in central West Bank, Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters as soon as they reached the gate in the wall that separates local farmers from their lands. Many residents were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation as a result at both locations.





The Political Report



The Palestinian government rejected this week what it terms attempts to create a separate entity in Gaza. In the meantime, Israeli media reports suggest an Israeli plan for peace in the Middle East. IMEMC’s Rami Al Meghari has more:



Palestinian minister of justice, Ali Abu Diak, rejected this week what he termed attempts to create a separate entity in the Gaza Strip. He said that such attempts would constitute a flagrant deviation from the Palestinian people’s struggle for a Palestinian state on the occupied Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem.



In the meantime, Israeli media reports suggested an Israeli plan for peace in the Middle East. According to the reports, Israel seeks a confederation between Palestinians from part and Egypt and Jordan from the other part.



The suggested peace plan would exclude East Jerusalem from the future peaceful solution and would enable Israel to maintain control over Israeli settlements blocks over the West Bank and repatriation of Palestinian refugees in countries they live in.



The plan also allows a limited number of Palestinians to return back to Palestinian territories. All this is in return for peace between Israel and the Arab states.



This comes in the backdrop of an external visit by Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, within internationally-led efforts for peace in the region.



For IMEMC News. I am Rami Al Meghari in Gaza.





The West Bank and Gaza Report



This week Israeli army attacks targeting West Bank communities leave dozen civilians injured as army air force targets Gaza. IMEMC’s Eman Abedraboo-Bannoura reports:



Israeli soldiers invaded, earlier Friday, the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and clashed with many Palestinians, before shooting two children, including one who suffered a life-threatening injury.



Media sources in Jenin said dozens of soldiers invaded the city, and destroyed a monument commemorating Khaled Nazzal, who was assassinated by undercover Israeli soldiers on October 17, 2006. The attack led to clashes, at the western entrance of Jenin, between the soldiers and many local youths, who hurled stones at the invading armored vehicles, while the army fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs.



Earlier in the week, Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, the Deheishe refugee camp, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, in the occupied West bank, and clashed with dozens of local youngsters, before shooting and injuring eight Palestinians, including a medic, and abducted a young man. The invasion into the refugee camp was carried out by dozens of soldiers, and several armored military jeeps, before the soldiers stormed homes and violently searched them, causing damage.



Moreover, Dozens of Israeli soldiers, accompanied by military bulldozers, invaded on Thursday Thaher al-Maleh village, north of Ya’bad town, in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and uprooted 20 Dunams of olive orchards, in addition to lands planted with tobacco. Israel is planning to pave a new road extending from Shakid illegal Israeli colony, to Hananit and Tal Menashe illegal colonies, built on privately-owned Palestinian lands, in addition to building a new section of the Annexation Wall.



During the week, During the week, Israeli forces conducted at least 68 military invasions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and in occupied Jerusalem. During these invasions, Israeli troops detained at least 52 Palestinian civilians, including 5 children.



In Gaza, The Israeli Air Force fired, overnight on Tuesday, several missiles into many areas, in different parts of the besieged Gaza Strip, reportedly after a homemade shell was fired into Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council of settlement, across the border fence.



he Air Force carried several airstrikes targeting the “Bader” site, run by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, northwest of Gaza city, causing excessive damage. Several missiles were also fired into the Nasr neighborhood, northeast of Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, causing excessive damage to homes.



In addition, Israeli soldiers stationed across the border fence in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, fired dozens of live rounds at homes and farmlands, east of Gaza Valley. The army also fired an artillery shell into a farmland, east of Deir al-Balah, in Central Gaza. Furthermore, Israeli navy ships opened fired on Palestinian fishing boats in Gaza territorial waters, in different parts of the coastal region.



For IMEMC news this is Eman Abedraboo-Bannoura.





Conclusion



And that’s all for today from This Week in Palestine. This was the Weekly report for June 24, to the 30, 2017. From the Occupied Palestinian Territories. For more news and updates please visit our website at www-dot-imemc-dot-org, This week’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura. http://imemc.org/article/this-week-in-pale...