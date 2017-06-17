top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections
Dump Nunes!
by Mike Rhodes (mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)
Saturday Jun 17th, 2017 7:35 PM
This is a 10:30 minute video showing some of the candidates who are running against Devin Nunes in the 22nd Congressional District. The event was held at The Grange Meeting House in Visalia on Friday, June 16th, 2017.
Download Video (368.7mb)
Tulare County-based Progressives United for Social Justice and Human Rights (PUSH) hosted a candidate forum featuring several candidates who are vying for Congressman Devin Nunes' seat in the House of Representatives. The candidates attending this forum were:

Bobby Bliatout, Ricardo Franco, Andrew Janz, Dr. Mallory Kremer and Jose Sigala. Over 100 people attended this candidate forum.
http://www.pushca.org
