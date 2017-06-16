|
Colette Pichon Battle: Title VI and Environmental Justice
Collette Pichon-Battle, director of the U.S. Human Rights Network. Former Gulf Coast Center for Law and Policy. Immigration Attorney by practice. Tulane Environmental Law Summit. Saturday, March 11, 2017.
The focus of the panel from which this was taken was how environmental justice cases are transforming into civil rights issues, becoming one in the same. We will also discuss how that has and will continue to affect title VI.
Listen now:
Download Audio (50.1mb)
