This Week in Palestine, June 9, 2017 by IMEMC

Friday Jun 9th, 2017 11:55 PM Welcome to this Week in Palestine, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, http://www.imemc.org , for June 3 to the 9th, 2017.

Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire as Palestinians marked this week the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Israeli-Arab war These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.





The Nonviolence Report



Let’s begin our weekly report as usual with the nonviolent activities organized in the West Bank. This week scores of protesters were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation as Israeli troops attacked anti wall and settlements protests organized in West Bank villages. IMEMC’s Majd Batjali with the details:



This week protests were organized in the villages of Bil’in and Ni’lin in central West Bank, and in the northern West Bank village of Kufer Kadum.



in Kufer Kadum many residents were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation as Israeli troops attacked the weekly protest there. Troops later stormed the village and fired tear gas into residents homes.



Later, the soldiers broke into the yard of a local home and used it as a military post, and a firing zone to target the protesters, including youngsters who hurled stones at the invading army vehicles.



Meanwhile in the villages of Bil’in and Ni’lin, in central West Bank, Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters as soon as they reached the gate in the wall that separates local farmers from their lands.



For IMEMC news this is Majd Batjali





The Political Report



Palestinians marked this week the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Israeli-Arab war. This comes in the backdrop of underway efforts for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. IMEMC’s Rami Al Meghari has more:



Top Palestinian negotiator Saeb Eriqat called on Israel to give up settlement activities, in order to engage in peace in the region.



Some Israeli media reports suggested this week that Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas , hinted at possibility that the Palestinian Authority could drop a long-time condition that Israel should halt settlements construction. Economic advisor for Abbas, Mohammad Mustafa, was quoted as denying Abbas, did state that.



In the meantime, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Israel will security control over the occupied West Bank, even a solution for the conflict would have been reached. He also set forth a condition for Palestinians, that Palestinians should recognize Israel as a Jewish state.



Netanyahu had already hinted earlier at what he believed the ‘united capital of Israel’, referring to Israel’s unwillingness to allow Palestinians to maintain control over the occupied East Jerusalem, within any future peaceful settlement.



Spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeina, responded to those remarks by stressing that Palestinians will have their own independent state, void of any Israelis or Israeli presence.



Peace talks between Israel and Palestinians have been stopped since 2014, when the American administration called on Israel to halt all ‘illegal’ settlements constructions on occupied Palestinian lands.



For the time being, new US president Donald Trump, said that peace between the two sides is possible and workable.



For IMEMC News, I am Rami Al Meghari in Gaza





The West Bank and Gaza Report



Four Palestinians were killed this week by Israeli gunfire during separate attacks targeting the West Bank and Gaza Strip. IMEMC’s Ghassan Bannoura Reports:



Ayed Jom’ah, 35, was killed on Friday after being shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes between Palestinian youth and troops at the northern Gaza borders with Israel.



One more youth was injured by Israeli gunfire also on Friday during clashes that erupted east of Gaza city near the Nahal Oz military base. Three more youth were injured by live gunfire during clashes that also erupted on Friday between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers near the border fence in central Gaza.



Also on Friday Israeli navy ships attack Palestinian fishing boats near the northern costal line of Gaza forcing back. No injuries were reported.



On Wednesday, The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas movement, has reported on that one of its senior leaders was killed in an accidental explosion, and that three fighters were injured. Al-Qassam said Ibrahim Hussein Abu Naja, 51, was killed on Wednesday evening, in what it called “an accidental explosion,” in Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.



Staying in Gaza, Israeli soldiers shot and killed, on Tuesday evening, a Palestinian staff sergeant with the traffic police, after shooting him in the abdomen, and injured at least seven other Palestinians. The Health Ministry in Gaza said the Palestinian, Fadi Ibrahim Najjar, 25, was shot with a live round in the abdomen, and died from his serious wounds.



It added that the soldiers also shot another young man, moderately wounding him in the leg. The incident took place after the soldiers fired many live rounds at Palestinians protesting on their lands, close to the border fence, in Khuza’a town, east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the coastal region.



Earlier in the week, Israeli police officers shot and killed, on Monday evening, a young Palestinian man in Kafr Qassem, east of Tel Aviv, after the police invaded the town, and resorted to excessive use of force against the residents.



The slain Palestinian, Mohammad Taha, 27, was shot by the police with three live rounds in the head, from a close range, without posing any threat to them, and died from his wounds at the Beilinson Israeli medical center. Following the fatal shooting, clashes erupted between dozens of residents and police officers, lasting until early morning hours, during which the police fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs.



During the week, Israeli forces conducted at least 47 military invasions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Jerusalem. During these invasions, Israeli troops detained 33 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children.



For IMEMC News this is Ghassan Bannoura.





Conclusion



And that's all for today from This Week in Palestine. This was the Weekly report for June 03, to the 09th, 2017. From the Occupied Palestinian Territories. For more news and updates please visit our website at www-dot-imemc-dot-org, This week's report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Eman Abedraboo-Bannoura.