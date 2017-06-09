top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State and Prisons
Police Brutality Victims Printed in Chalk in Front of SF Friends School.
by D. Boyer
Friday Jun 9th, 2017 4:42 PM
2016 police brutality victims printed in chalk on sidewalk in the Mission.
Download Video (44.3mb)
I noticed while walking down street the names of victims of police brutality for 2016 had been printed in chalk in front of the San Francisco Friends school at 250 Valencia. I also noticed I was the only who took the time to read the names.
This City has changed. Why don't the newbies acknowledge or understand what people have been through while living in San Francisco. Especially teachers.
Add Your Comments
