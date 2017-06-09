From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State and Prisons Police Brutality Victims Printed in Chalk in Front of SF Friends School. by D. Boyer

Friday Jun 9th, 2017 4:42 PM 2016 police brutality victims printed in chalk on sidewalk in the Mission.



Download Video (44.3mb) <video style="max-width: 800px;" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/06/09/img_0162_x264.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/06/09/img_0162_x264.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/06/09/img_0162_x264.mp4" title="download video: img_0162_x264.mp4"><br/><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/06/09/img_0162_x264.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br/>Download Video</a> (44.3mb)</video>

Download Video (44.3mb) Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: I noticed while walking down street the names of victims of police brutality for 2016 had been printed in chalk in front of the San Francisco Friends school at 250 Valencia. I also noticed I was the only who took the time to read the names.

This City has changed. Why don't the newbies acknowledge or understand what people have been through while living in San Francisco. Especially teachers.