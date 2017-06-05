|
Intersectional Community Organizing for Social Justice Roundtable, March 2017
Panel on intersectional activism in New Orleans
*FEATURING*
Quess Moore - NOLA to Angola
Leticia Casildo - Congreso
Mwende Katwiwa - Women with a Vision + BYP100
Tabitha Mustafa - New Orleans Palestinian Solidarity Committee
Rachel Lee - Jewish Voice for Peace
Jordan Flaherty - Author
And moderators Jae and Kaneem from Tulane CPS
