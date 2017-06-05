From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Arts + Action | Education & Student Activism | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice Intersectional Community Organizing for Social Justice Roundtable, March 2017 by Theo Hilton

Monday Jun 5th, 2017 7:11 AM Panel on intersectional activism in New Orleans

*FEATURING*

Quess Moore - NOLA to Angola

Leticia Casildo - Congreso

Mwende Katwiwa - Women with a Vision + BYP100

Tabitha Mustafa - New Orleans Palestinian Solidarity Committee

Rachel Lee - Jewish Voice for Peace

Jordan Flaherty - Author

And moderators Jae and Kaneem from Tulane CPS