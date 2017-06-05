top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Arts + Action | Education & Student Activism | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice
Intersectional Community Organizing for Social Justice Roundtable, March 2017
by Theo Hilton
Monday Jun 5th, 2017 7:11 AM
Panel on intersectional activism in New Orleans
Listen now:
Download Audio (45.7mb)
*FEATURING*
Quess Moore - NOLA to Angola
Leticia Casildo - Congreso
Mwende Katwiwa - Women with a Vision + BYP100
Tabitha Mustafa - New Orleans Palestinian Solidarity Committee
Rachel Lee - Jewish Voice for Peace
Jordan Flaherty - Author
And moderators Jae and Kaneem from Tulane CPS
