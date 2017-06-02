top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense
Liberated Lens local filmmaker series: Abundant Land
Date Sunday June 11
Time 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave.
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens Film Collective
Abundant Land follows a group of Hawaiian residents on the island of Moloka'i as they oppose the biotech industry's use of their land to test genetically engineered seeds and work to restore an integrated food system based on ancient Hawaiian farming practices.

Panel discussion with the director, Natasha Fllorentino and Gail Myers, founder of Farms to Grow will follow the screening.

$5, no one turned away for lack of funds

free popcorn!
Download Video (30.4mb)
abundant_land_flyer.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (2.9mb)
