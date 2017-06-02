From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Liberated Lens local filmmaker series: Abundant Land
Sunday June 11
7:30 PM
10:00 PM
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave.
Screening
|Liberated Lens Film Collective
Abundant Land follows a group of Hawaiian residents on the island of Moloka'i as they oppose the biotech industry's use of their land to test genetically engineered seeds and work to restore an integrated food system based on ancient Hawaiian farming practices.
Panel discussion with the director, Natasha Fllorentino and Gail Myers, founder of Farms to Grow will follow the screening.
$5, no one turned away for lack of funds
free popcorn!