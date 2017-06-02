Abundant Land follows a group of Hawaiian residents on the island of Moloka'i as they oppose the biotech industry's use of their land to test genetically engineered seeds and work to restore an integrated food system based on ancient Hawaiian farming practices.



Panel discussion with the director, Natasha Fllorentino and Gail Myers, founder of Farms to Grow will follow the screening.



$5, no one turned away for lack of funds



free popcorn!





Download Video (30.4mb) <video style="max-width: 800px;" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/06/02/abundant_land_documentary_trailer.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/06/02/abundant_land_documentary_trailer.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/06/02/abundant_land_documentary_trailer.mp4" title="download video: abundant_land_documentary..."><br/><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/06/02/abundant_land_documentary_trailer.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br/>Download Video</a> (30.4mb)</video>

Download Video (30.4mb) Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 2nd, 2017 10:44 PM