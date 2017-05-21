From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers SF HERE Hotel Workers Shut It Down In 1980 "Union Town” by Labor Video Project

Sunday May 21st, 2017 9:02 PM Two films from the organizing of the HERE Local 2 between 1997 when the rank and file organized a strike at the Zim's Restaurant chain and the 1980 hotel workers strike. These two struggles the rank and file had tremendous power in the local and it was put under a trusteeship by the International to shutdown the strike.





In 1978 through 1980, thousands of San Francisco hotel and restaurant workers were in revolt against the Local 2 HERE union bureaucracy and were fighting for a democratic rank and file controlled union with elected representatives on the job. The first action was a successful militant rank and file organized strike at the Zim's restaurant chain. This was followed by one of the largest most militant strikes in the post war history in San Francisco of union hotel workers.



The rank and file had control of the local and the International put the local in trusteeship to end the militant strike action.



San Francisco rank and file workers organized a strike in 1979 at the Zim's restaurant chain in San Francisco. This strike was the a critical part of a rank and file upsurge and organizing campaign to build a new democratic rank and file leadership on the on the job.



Workers were in revolt against the Local 2 HERE union bureaucracy and were fighting for a In 1978 through 1980, thousands of San Francisco hotel and restaurant workers democratic rank and file controlled union with elected representatives on the job.



A militant rank and file organized strike at the Zim's restaurant chain was successful and the power of the ranks was growing until the International put the local in trusteeship.



Natalia Schul was a leader of the Hyatt Regency room cleaners in the 1980 hotel strike and in union organizing. https://youtu.be/p_0cY8XIKXE