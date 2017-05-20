|
"March Against Monsanto" Santa Cruz
Photos are from before the march. Some twenty, or more, people started out from the park. The turn out was light, not near as people many as took part last year. Many other things happening in Santa Cruz today! The March coincides with many marches held around the world against Monsanto! Frustrated, I left the march as they were leaving the park, due to my camera failing,
