From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers CWA AT&T Workers Strike Mobility In SF: $21 K an Hour For CEO $16 An Hour For Workers by Labor Video Project

Friday May 19th, 2017 5:10 PM 21,000 AT&T CWA workers strike on May 19, 2017 for a contract that would protect their living standards and against outsourcing and degradation of jobs. Mobility workers make $16.00 an hour while the CEO Randall L. Stephenson make $21,000 an hour or more than $28 million a year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZmZB9lVI8

Twenty one thousands CWA AT&T workers struck though out the country on May 19, 2017 and in San Francisco, striking Mobility workers and CWA workers and supporters picketed the #1 Powell St. Mobility store. They have been negotiating for a contract for months and the company is outsourcing thousands fo jobs from though out the country for non-union cheap labor overseas and marginalizing the workers.

Workers also reported that they can't survive on $16.00 an hour while the company make $1 billion a month and their CEO Randall L. Stephenson makes $21,000 an hour or more than $28 million a year.

They also discussed the difficulty for them and their families surviving in the bay area with housing and transportation costs.

Other CWA AT&T workers joined them on the picket line from AT&T and CWA 39521Pacific Media Workers Guild.

Additional media:

https://youtu.be/eC6eYkrWBHc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANwYz-cc9Sk

https://youtu.be/wQoyeX6NRN0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlKxYuUjl1U

https://www.cwa-union.org/news/releases/att-wireless-workers-vote-authorize-strike-announce-coast-coast-rallies-in-35-cities

https://www.cwa-union.org/news/att-mobility-orange-contract-2017-bargaining-report-14

http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article130612419.html#storylink=cpy

To Support CWA AT&T Workers

https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/strike-at-att-mobility

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org

Production of Labor Video Project

original image (4032x3024) CWA AT&T Mobility workers and other AT&T workers struck at the #1 Powell Street Mobility store next to the SF cable cars. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZmZB9lVI8

original image (4032x3024) CWA AT&T workers struck Mobility and other AT&T operations throughout the United States. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZmZB9lVI8

original image (4032x3024) CWA AT&T workers are angry about outsourcing and degradation of jobs and their inability to survive on $16.00 an hour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZmZB9lVI8

original image (4032x3024) Women workers and their children are fighting for a decent life for themselves and their families. Many have to commute four hours a day to work. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZmZB9lVI8