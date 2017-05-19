top
Indybay Feature
CWA AT&T Workers Strike Mobility In SF: $21 K an Hour For CEO $16 An Hour For Workers
by Labor Video Project
Friday May 19th, 2017 5:10 PM
21,000 AT&T CWA workers strike on May 19, 2017 for a contract that would protect their living standards and against outsourcing and degradation of jobs. Mobility workers make $16.00 an hour while the CEO Randall L. Stephenson make $21,000 an hour or more than $28 million a year.
sm_cwa_at_t_mobility_strike_with_child_bullhorn5-19-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CWA AT&T Workers Shut It Down At Mobility In SF: $21 K an Hour For CEO $16 An Hour For Worker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZmZB9lVI8
Twenty one thousands CWA AT&T workers struck though out the country on May 19, 2017 and in San Francisco, striking Mobility workers and CWA workers and supporters picketed the #1 Powell St. Mobility store. They have been negotiating for a contract for months and the company is outsourcing thousands fo jobs from though out the country for non-union cheap labor overseas and marginalizing the workers.
Workers also reported that they can't survive on $16.00 an hour while the company make $1 billion a month and their CEO Randall L. Stephenson makes $21,000 an hour or more than $28 million a year.
They also discussed the difficulty for them and their families surviving in the bay area with housing and transportation costs.
Other CWA AT&T workers joined them on the picket line from AT&T and CWA 39521Pacific Media Workers Guild.
Additional media:
https://youtu.be/eC6eYkrWBHc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANwYz-cc9Sk
https://youtu.be/wQoyeX6NRN0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlKxYuUjl1U
https://www.cwa-union.org/news/releases/att-wireless-workers-vote-authorize-strike-announce-coast-coast-rallies-in-35-cities
https://www.cwa-union.org/news/att-mobility-orange-contract-2017-bargaining-report-14
http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article130612419.html#storylink=cpy
To Support CWA AT&T Workers
https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/strike-at-att-mobility
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZmZB9lVI8
§CWA AT&T Mobility Workers Strike at #1 Powell In SF
by Labor Video Project Friday May 19th, 2017 5:10 PM
sm_cwa_at_t_moibity_strike5-19-17_cable_car.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CWA AT&T Mobility workers and other AT&T workers struck at the #1 Powell Street Mobility store next to the SF cable cars.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZmZB9lVI8
§CWA AT&T Mobility Workers Picket SF Main Store On #1 Powell Street
by Labor Video Project Friday May 19th, 2017 5:10 PM
sm_cwa_at_t_mobility_strike5-19-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CWA AT&T workers struck Mobility and other AT&T operations throughout the United States.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZmZB9lVI8
§CWA AT&T workers march on Mobility
by Labor Video Project Friday May 19th, 2017 5:10 PM
sm_cwa_at_t_moiblity_women_worker_with_fist.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CWA AT&T workers are angry about outsourcing and degradation of jobs and their inability to survive on $16.00 an hour.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZmZB9lVI8
§CWA AT&T Women Worker Leads Chants On Picket Line
by Labor Video Project Friday May 19th, 2017 5:10 PM
sm_cwa_at_t_women_with_children5-19-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Women workers and their children are fighting for a decent life for themselves and their families. Many have to commute four hours a day to work.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZmZB9lVI8
