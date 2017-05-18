top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
Ohlone Indian Village is under attack
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
Protests are taking place every morning 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the corners of Soquel Drive and Trout Gulch Road in Aptos California. Aptos Village was once an Indian Village!
sm_004.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
"Aptos", named by Spanish explorers/settlers in the mid. to late 1700's, is going through a large transformation. The project, "Aptos Village Improvement", is taking place on an old Ohlone Village. The project will change the landscape as Soquel Drive winds its way through the Village!
Here are some pictures I took this morning. I must add, I was unable to locate an archaeologist on site, though I was told there is supposed to be one monitoring the work site! Even more important to me and some others protesting, there is no descendant from the Ohlone in our area!
If you are in the Aptos area, please come and protest with us as to what is happening to the Village!
Please see YouTube link below to see video by Becky Steinbruner of "We Are Aptos" recorded May 5, 2017:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1EvNFO1KYU.

For more information you can also check out links below:
https://aptoscommunitynews.org/projects/aptos-village/#
http://www.tpgonlinedaily.com/road-improvements-coming-aptos-village/

§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_009.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_011.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_014.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_019.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_024.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_026.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_029.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_030.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_031.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_035.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_039.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_047.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_050.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_052.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_060.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_066.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_068.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_069.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Thursday May 18th, 2017 5:11 PM
sm_075.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
