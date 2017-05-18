Join us for a Sunday afternoon celebration of butterflies! Stevanne Auerbach, author of My Butterfly Collection, Regent Press, Berkeley, will talk about the aesthetic beauty of butterflies, their importance as pollinators, and how to create butterfly habitats in our own gardens. Stevanne began advocating for butterflies when she learned about the endangered Mission Blue butterfly and its precarious existence near her home on the slopes of San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. From there she founded Butterfly Lovers International to create greater awareness and support for butterfly conservation. Copies of My Butterfly Collection will be available for sale and signing.

original image (1571x2091)

http://ecologycenter.org/events/on-the-win... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday May 18th, 2017 11:40 AM