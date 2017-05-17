top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Labor & Workers | Womyn
Whore School: Whoring For Dummies by The Incredible Edible Akynos
Date Thursday May 25
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Center for Sex and Culture, 1349 Mission, San Francisco,CA
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorIn Conjunction with San Francisco Bay Area S
This presentation is “an act of resistance against the patriarchy. Whore School is not just for those who seek guidance in the business of selling sex. Whore School is for any person who seeks to understand the basics of relationships, the importance of money, and how to remain in control when exchanging energy in our personal or professional relationships. It’s for those beginning the business of sex, those in it who need a refresher on their basics and for the layman who fails to see that everything in life is selling sex, until it isn’t. Mainly it’s for the whores who want to keep whoring.”

Join us for this lecture and dialogue.

Akynos writes: A leadership and program developer/organizer I am also a member of several different sex worker ran/lead organizations where I've lobbied in New York State against Condoms As Evidence and helped make recommendations on human rights policies at The UN. Being a ho should be every person's fundamental right. And sex work is work. Don't debate me on that. I'll tear you down. I'm a MILF supreme, nappy hair having, 45” of ass, performance artist. You can find me taking it off in burlesque showcases across the globe but primarily on NYC stages. I've featured/headlined in showcases both locally and internationally. In 2009 I was the winner of the best soloist and judge's choice award at the Boston Burlesque Expo. In the same year I was runner up for the Miss International Showgirl competition in Jamaica.
sm_akynos-whore-school.jpg
original image (1286x716)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 17th, 2017 3:44 PM
