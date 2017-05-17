From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Human Involved: Sex Workers and the Prison Industrial Complex
Wednesday May 24
1:00 PM
3:00 PM
San Francisco City, Room 305m, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA
Screening
10th Biennial San Francisco Sex Worker Film and Arts Festival, presents No Human Involved: Sex Workers and the Prison Industrial Complex, a film screening and discussion featuring PJ Starr's "No Human Involved," about the death of Marcia Powell while she was in the custody of the Arizona prison system for a prostitution arrest. Additional videos include a Vancouver Police Department Guidelines short advocating respect for and protection of sex workers, an animation about abuse of sex workers in Toronto and J's story, a portrait of a sex worker and activist fighting for her rights in New Jersey.
Donations very much appreciated, not required.