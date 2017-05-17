top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Labor & Workers | LGBTI / Queer | Police State and Prisons | Womyn View other events for the week of 5/24/2017
No Human Involved: Sex Workers and the Prison Industrial Complex
Date Wednesday May 24
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco City, Room 305m, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorIn Conjunction with San Francisco Bay Area S
10th Biennial San Francisco Sex Worker Film and Arts Festival, presents No Human Involved: Sex Workers and the Prison Industrial Complex, a film screening and discussion featuring PJ Starr's "No Human Involved," about the death of Marcia Powell while she was in the custody of the Arizona prison system for a prostitution arrest. Additional videos include a Vancouver Police Department Guidelines short advocating respect for and protection of sex workers, an animation about abuse of sex workers in Toronto and J's story, a portrait of a sex worker and activist fighting for her rights in New Jersey.

Donations very much appreciated, not required.
sm_2.jpg
original image (540x800)
For more event information:
http://www.sexworkerfest.com
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 17th, 2017 3:38 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code