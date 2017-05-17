top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Every Vote Counts: A Look at the Santa Cruz County Elections Department
by Santa Cruz County Grand Jury
Wednesday May 17th, 2017 3:27 PM
The Grand Jury did an exhaustive investigation of the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. Despite claims of fraud nationally we found no such evidence here. We detail the protections that ensure the integrity of the voting process, and the impressive effort, dedication, and professionalism of our Elections Department.
sm_every-vote-counts-santa-cruz-county.jpg
original image (1365x910)
Media Contact:
Rocco Chappie, Foreperson
831-454-2099
grandjury [at] scgrandjury.org

Every Vote Counts: A Look at the Santa Cruz County Elections Department

Summary

How does the county ensure that every vote is counted fairly and accurately? Is our countywide election system vulnerable to manipulation? What protections are in place to ensure the integrity of the voting process? These were the questions the 2016–2017 Santa Cruz County Grand Jury sought to answer with this investigation. With the marked increase in claims of voter fraud leading up to the 2016 presidential election, this look at how the County of Santa Cruz Elections Department conducts its business seemed timely and appropriate. We determined that, while some minor improvements could be made, the systems that are in place and the staff who execute those systems can give the public trust and confidence in the integrity and reliability of our elections.


The Santa Cruz County Grand Jury is a nineteen-member volunteer group chosen from the voter rolls, driver registration records, and applications submitted by the public (available at http://www.santacruzcourt.org/divisions/jury/grand%20jury). Jurors serve for one year, from July 1st through the following June 30th, and may choose to serve a second year. The Santa Cruz County Grand Jury office is located in the County Building at 701 Ocean Street, Room 318 -I, Santa Cruz, CA 95060.

###

This report was published as a PDF on the Santa Cruz County website.
§Every Vote Counts: A Look at the Santa Cruz County Elections Department
by Santa Cruz County Grand Jury Wednesday May 17th, 2017 3:27 PM
every-vote-counts-santa-cruz-county.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (293.8kb)
Download the report as a PDF.
