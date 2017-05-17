top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer
Magic in Queer Shorts: A Whores Bath Benefit
Date Saturday May 20
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The New Parkway Theater, 474 24th St, Oakland, CA
Prepare to be moved, informed and inspired by the fiercely devastating femmes, queens, queers, trans, cis, youth, elders, and more from far reaches of the world and right here at home, sharing their intimate lives and bright magic with us on the big screen. Magic in Queer Shorts is a varied collection of personal, intersectional and controversial portraits of the divergent experiences of being a sex working queer in a marginalized world. Movies include: Love Me Want Me Rent Me: The Politics of Sex, Lucid Noon, Sunset Blush, Be My First and more.
For more event information:
http://www.sexworkerfest.com
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 17th, 2017 3:27 PM
