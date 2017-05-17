COME SEE and EXPERIENCE the new looks being born of the relationship between what we wear and how we fight for and support each other, how we resist capitalist destruction of our bodies and spirit, how we choose to create art, create ourselves and build and nurture friendships and community through these actions.





Sliding scale $10- $100 NOTAFLOF / Free before 8pm





Looks Designed and Modeled by St. James community members and supporters. A benefit for the St. James Infirmary, a clinic for current and former sex workers.HOsted by HONEY MAHOGANY; DJs JASMINE INFINITI & DURT; Fashion SHOW / Performances: ST JAMES DZine, *HOUSE OF HOE, SPICE QUEERS, BONANZA, RHANIMALZ, XARA THUSTRA, SARAH GRIERSON-DALE, BRONTEZ PURNELL, COVEN COUTURE, and MORE!!!!



RAFFLE PRIZES from: MISSION THRIFT, GOOD VIBES, THE STUD, RED HOTS BURLESQUE, LEVIS, WORKING GIRL; facial from SWEET ASYLUM, HATS from GOORIN BROS, GOODIES from RED BONE- Miss Exotic World nominee! 1 Hour Private (Value $75), A Tube of Glam Jam (Value of $15), 4 Tickets to Nudie Nubie's SF (Value of $40), TIDY SHOPPE gift certificate plus crystals and good energy package, MAGIC CARPET yoga mats gift certificate AND MORE!!!

