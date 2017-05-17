The Festival opens with this topical edition of Gina Gold’s storytelling series. Join us for this provocative theme as sex workers educate and seduce you. Learn our skills and tricks as we survive and build community with others who are also targets in these harrowing times. Then stick around for a whole night of fun, humor and further destruction of stereotypes at this Sex Worker Festival opening event, with full bar plus $10 extra for Geoffrey's Inner Circle Buffet (the best soul food buffet in the bay (greens, fish, chicken, Louisiana 'tata salad, the works!) followed by a provocative Late Show with Cinnamon Maxxine and much more.

original image (956x535)

http://sexworkerfest.com For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 17th, 2017 3:11 PM