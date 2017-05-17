From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gina Gold's Sex Worker Confidential: Grab Your Pussy and Run and Other Stories of Survival
Date
Friday May 19
Time
8:00 PM
12:00 AM
Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Historic Geoffrey's Inner Circle, 410 14th St, Oakland, CA
Event Type
Other
| In Conjunction with San Francisco Bay Area S
The Festival opens with this topical edition of Gina Gold’s storytelling series. Join us for this provocative theme as sex workers educate and seduce you. Learn our skills and tricks as we survive and build community with others who are also targets in these harrowing times. Then stick around for a whole night of fun, humor and further destruction of stereotypes at this Sex Worker Festival opening event, with full bar plus $10 extra for Geoffrey's Inner Circle Buffet (the best soul food buffet in the bay (greens, fish, chicken, Louisiana 'tata salad, the works!) followed by a provocative Late Show with Cinnamon Maxxine and much more.
