Indybay Feature
Commemorate revolutionary resistance and Judi Bari Day
Date Wednesday May 24
Time 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
E. 33rd and Park Blvd, in front of Oakland High School, Oakland
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorEarth First!
May 24 is Judi Bari Day*
Please join us to--

COMMEMORATE
the anniversary of the 1990 Oakland bombing of Judi Bari & Darryl Cherney & attack on Earth First!
CELEBRATE AND STRENGTHEN
Revolutionary resistance and movement solidarity

May 24, 2017 is the 27th anniversary of the attack on Earth First! activists Judi Bari and Darryl Cherney by car bomb in Oakland in 1990 as Redwood Summer dawned.

At 11:30 am, people will gather to mark the moment of the bombing itself (12 noon), at the location the bomb blew up Judi’s car with Darryl and Judi in it. Bring signs, songs, drums for a SPEAK OUT and SING OUT.

There’s more to the FBI story than Trump firing James Comey and obstructing investigations. The long-standing FBI story is the squashing of dissident movements and that story is COINTELPRO.

background: Judi Bari and Darryl Cherney were falsely arrested for car-bombing themselves on May 24, 1990 while on an Earth First! musical organizing tour for Redwood Summer. They sued the FBI for civil rights violations, claiming the FBI knew they were innocent but arrested them to silence them. We WON that lawsuit against the FBI and Oakland Police!
Viva Judi Bari!

*as proclaimed by the Oakland City Council in 2002, and as marked every year.

Info: 510-548-3113 or bach [at] headwaterspreserve.org

There will probably be additions to this and other events. Watch this space!
For more event information:
http://judibari.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 17th, 2017 1:08 PM
