May 24 is Judi Bari Day*

Please join us to--



COMMEMORATE

the anniversary of the 1990 Oakland bombing of Judi Bari & Darryl Cherney & attack on Earth First!

CELEBRATE AND STRENGTHEN

Revolutionary resistance and movement solidarity



May 24, 2017 is the 27th anniversary of the attack on Earth First! activists Judi Bari and Darryl Cherney by car bomb in Oakland in 1990 as Redwood Summer dawned.



At 11:30 am, people will gather to mark the moment of the bombing itself (12 noon), at the location the bomb blew up Judi’s car with Darryl and Judi in it. Bring signs, songs, drums for a SPEAK OUT and SING OUT.



There’s more to the FBI story than Trump firing James Comey and obstructing investigations. The long-standing FBI story is the squashing of dissident movements and that story is COINTELPRO.



background: Judi Bari and Darryl Cherney were falsely arrested for car-bombing themselves on May 24, 1990 while on an Earth First! musical organizing tour for Redwood Summer. They sued the FBI for civil rights violations, claiming the FBI knew they were innocent but arrested them to silence them. We WON that lawsuit against the FBI and Oakland Police!

Viva Judi Bari!



*as proclaimed by the Oakland City Council in 2002, and as marked every year.



There will probably be additions to this and other events. Watch this space!

