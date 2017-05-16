top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 6/22/2017
2017 Gay Shame Awards
Date Thursday June 22
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
1 Jose Sarria Ct (near Market Street) in SF
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorGay Shame
The GAY SHAME AWARDS rewards all those glorious gentrifying genocidal forces and adulting life- hackx that shine bright like a blood diamond.

Get ready for the mobile street soirée. Direct action will have never looked better as you come dressed as a glittering ghoul (or their gay best friend) from the Bay and beyond! This historic night will commemorate our unique ability to always be the worst. Our luxurious backdrop for the evening will include many of San Francisco’s newest shimmering beacons of anti- Black progress.

Take part in the A-List gala with host committee members: Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner, Peter Thiel, Danny Haber, Allen and Laura Foote Clarke, Sara Slocum, Sheriff Vicki Hennessey, Victoria Fierce, David Campos, Dustin Lance Black, Elon Musk, Iggy Azalea, Sonja Trauss and other brogrammers and beckys-who-techie

DRESS TO EXPRESS DIE-VERSITY
sm_gs_awards_2017.jpg
original image (2550x3135)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 16th, 2017 9:08 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code