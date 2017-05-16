From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
View other events for the week of 6/22/2017
|
2017 Gay Shame Awards
|
Date
|
Thursday June 22
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
8:30 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
1 Jose Sarria Ct (near Market Street) in SF
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Gay Shame
|
The GAY SHAME AWARDS rewards all those glorious gentrifying genocidal forces and adulting life- hackx that shine bright like a blood diamond.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 16th, 2017 9:08 PM
Get ready for the mobile street soirée. Direct action will have never looked better as you come dressed as a glittering ghoul (or their gay best friend) from the Bay and beyond! This historic night will commemorate our unique ability to always be the worst. Our luxurious backdrop for the evening will include many of San Francisco’s newest shimmering beacons of anti- Black progress.
Take part in the A-List gala with host committee members: Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner, Peter Thiel, Danny Haber, Allen and Laura Foote Clarke, Sara Slocum, Sheriff Vicki Hennessey, Victoria Fierce, David Campos, Dustin Lance Black, Elon Musk, Iggy Azalea, Sonja Trauss and other brogrammers and beckys-who-techie
DRESS TO EXPRESS DIE-VERSITY