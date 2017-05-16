top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Labor & Workers
nne Feeney and Eliot Kenin House Concert and Potluck Dinner
Date Sunday July 30
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Barn at 1071 Pereira Rd. Martinez, Ca. 94553. Pereira Rd. is the extension of Bear Creek Rd. off San Pablo Dam Rd. From Berkeley/Oakland take Rt. 24 through Caldecott Tunnel. Off at Orinda. Left at bottom of ramp to Bear Creek Rd. Turn right.
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorEliot Kenin
Emaileliotkenin29 [at] gmail.com
Phone800-965-1302
Concert at 8:00 PM Sun. July 30 with Anne Feeney the great Labor Singer and Eliot Kenin the Old Agitator.
Potluck dinner at 7:00 PM. Donation requested sliding scale $15 to $100.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 16th, 2017 6:57 PM
