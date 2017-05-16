From the Open-Publishing Calendar
nne Feeney and Eliot Kenin House Concert and Potluck Dinner
Date
Sunday July 30
Time
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
Location Details
The Barn at 1071 Pereira Rd. Martinez, Ca. 94553. Pereira Rd. is the extension of Bear Creek Rd. off San Pablo Dam Rd. From Berkeley/Oakland take Rt. 24 through Caldecott Tunnel. Off at Orinda. Left at bottom of ramp to Bear Creek Rd. Turn right.
Event Type
Concert/Show
|Eliot Kenin
|eliotkenin29 [at] gmail.com
|800-965-1302
Concert at 8:00 PM Sun. July 30 with Anne Feeney the great Labor Singer and Eliot Kenin the Old Agitator.
Potluck dinner at 7:00 PM. Donation requested sliding scale $15 to $100.
