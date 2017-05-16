top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Who Killed Parkmerced?
Date Saturday June 10
Time 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Roxie Cinema, 3117 16th Street (Valencia), San Francisco, CA
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorDocFest
This is world premiere theater showing of one of the few documentaries made about the damaging housing policy now sweeping San Francisco, if not the Bay area; a radical departure from long-standing housing policy to not demolish sound, affordable housing.

This documentary short will be shown as part of a series of shorts Sunday, June 10th at 12:30 p.m. and again on Tuesday, June 12th at 7:15 p.m. at the Roxie cinema.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 16th, 2017 3:52 PM
