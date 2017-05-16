From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Who Killed Parkmerced?
Date
Saturday June 10
Time
12:30 PM
2:00 PM
Location Details
Roxie Cinema, 3117 16th Street (Valencia), San Francisco, CA
Event Type
Screening
|DocFest
This is world premiere theater showing of one of the few documentaries made about the damaging housing policy now sweeping San Francisco, if not the Bay area; a radical departure from long-standing housing policy to not demolish sound, affordable housing.
This documentary short will be shown as part of a series of shorts Sunday, June 10th at 12:30 p.m. and again on Tuesday, June 12th at 7:15 p.m. at the Roxie cinema.
