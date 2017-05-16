top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 5/21/2017
How to fight fascism and how not to
Date Sunday May 21
Time 10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E. Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

How to fight fascism and how not to.

The issue of how to effectively defeat the ascendency of the Alt-Right and the neo-fascists has and should generate controversy. How can our tactics and strategy help split Trump supporters from far right neo-Nazi attempts to organize and recruit them. Speakers Gerald Smith and Frank Runninghorse are activists in the black liberation, anti-Nazi/Klan, pro-free speech, and socialist worker movements for half a century. Both are currently active in the Oscar Grant Committee. They are speaking their own behalf and their views do not reflect a group consensus of the OGC.

Sun, May 21, 2017: 10:30am to 12 noon
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML

About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org

icss-fly-2017-05-21-fascism-1-wpic.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (425.5kb)
For more event information:
http://icssmarx.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 16th, 2017 8:31 AM
Add Your Comments
