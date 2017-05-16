Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
How to fight fascism and how not to.
The issue of how to effectively defeat the ascendency of the Alt-Right and the neo-fascists has and should generate controversy. How can our tactics and strategy help split Trump supporters from far right neo-Nazi attempts to organize and recruit them. Speakers Gerald Smith and Frank Runninghorse are activists in the black liberation, anti-Nazi/Klan, pro-free speech, and socialist worker movements for half a century. Both are currently active in the Oscar Grant Committee. They are speaking their own behalf and their views do not reflect a group consensus of the OGC.
Sun, May 21, 2017: 10:30am to 12 noon
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML
About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.
For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org