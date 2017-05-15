top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services
2nd Annual Food & Wellness Fair
Date Saturday May 20
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Homeless Garden Project
30 W Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorHomeless Garden Project
Save the Date for our 2nd Annual "Farm Fresh Fest - a Food & Wellness Fair".

Cooking Demo's, Nutrition Workshop, Yoga, Qi Gong, Container Gardening workshop, Kids activities galore, free light lunch and much more!!
sm_food-wellness-fair.jpg
original image (1509x980)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/8037220731...
Added to the calendar on Monday May 15th, 2017 11:39 PM
