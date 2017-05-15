Save the Date for our 2nd Annual "Farm Fresh Fest - a Food & Wellness Fair".



Cooking Demo's, Nutrition Workshop, Yoga, Qi Gong, Container Gardening workshop, Kids activities galore, free light lunch and much more!!



https://www.facebook.com/events/8037220731... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Monday May 15th, 2017 11:39 PM