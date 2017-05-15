top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 5/16/2017
Bee Advocacy Meet Up and Planning Session
Date Tuesday May 16
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Project: Pollinate
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorProject: Pollinate
Be a part of the Project Pollinate strategizing committee and join us as we discuss the next steps on the local and regional level to address the issues facing native bee species in California, Hawaii and North America in general.

Tuesday May 16th
7:00pm
@ the Project Pollinate HIVE
703 Pacific Ave. Santa Cruz, CA
----------
Hundreds of bee species inch closer to extinction —
Published: Thursday, March 2, 2017
Over 700 of the 4,000 native bee species in North America and Hawaii are getting closer to extinction, according to a new study.

The study, from the Center for Biological Diversity, cites increased pesticide use and habitat loss as reasons for the declines.

"It's a quiet but staggering crisis unfolding right under our noses that illuminates the unacceptably high cost of our careless addiction to pesticides and monoculture farming," author Kelsey Kopec said in a statement.

Of the 1,437 native bee species for which the authors had enough data to analyze, the report found 749 to be declining. The study also found that of those 749 species, some 347 are imperiled and at risk of extinction.

Last month, the rusty patched bumblebee gained endangered status from the federal government, becoming the first wild bee in the continental United States to be listed as endangered (Greenwire, Jan. 10).

The study also cites climate change and increasing urbanization as causes of the declining populations (Gina Cherelus, Reuters, March 1). — CS
sm_you-can-save-the-bees.jpg
original image (920x370)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/6702001298...
Added to the calendar on Monday May 15th, 2017 11:16 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code